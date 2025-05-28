Pirates Outfielder Makes Sensational Running Catch
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Alexander Canario displayed his fielding skills in the last game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase FIeld.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz threw a 92.6 mph four-seam fastball on the top, outside corner that Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor got a good swing on, hitting it out 397 feet to center field.
Canario, playing in center field, tracked back as fast as he could and jumped in the air, making an incredible catch on the run for the first out of the bottom of the seventh inning.
Wentz clapped Canario after the grab and Naylor grimaced, knowing a great, extra-base hit got taken away from him.
That catch was crucial for the Pirates, who avoided allowing more runs to the Diamondbacks, who already had a 6-2 lead at that point.
Canario played a role in the comeback, as he singled in the top of the eighth inning and eventually came around to score on a bases-clearing double from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, tying the game at 6-6.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds won the game for the Pirates later on in the inning, hitting a go-ahead three-run home run in the 9-6 win.
Canario took over center field for the sixth time this season, with Oneil Cruz serving as the designated hitter for the first time in 2025.
He finished with two hits in five at-bats, his third straight multi-hit game and his sixth this month.
Canario has had an impressive showing from the plate in May, slashing .312/.354/.455 for an OPS of .809, with 24 hits in 77 at-bats, three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six RBIs and five walks to 25 strikeouts.
This is a big improvement from his batting in April, where he hit .074/.167/.185 for an OPS of .252, with two hits in 27 at-bats.
Canario has started 20 of 25 games in May so far, after only starting six of 26 games in April, after the Pirates traded for him from the New York Mets for cash considerations.
The Pirates will need more great plays like that from Canario defensively in the outfield this season, as his versatility is important for depth and getting his bat in the starting lineup.
