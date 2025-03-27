Pirates Star Headlines Ryan Reynolds Commercial
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates may spend most of their time on a baseball diamond, but that doesn't mean that their players do nothing interesting off of it.
Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds recently collaborated with star actor Ryan Reynolds for a commercial.
Ryan Reynolds is the owner of Aviation American Gin and had Bryan Reynolds star in a commercial for the brand, playing on the fact they have almost identical full names.
The commercial shows Ryan Reynolds speaking on his love for baseball and honoring opening day, which is March 27.
Bryan Reynolds gives his traditional, deadpan voice, not rising or lowering in emotion, as he hilariously struggles through a script that someone who doesn't understand baseball well wrote.
Ryan Reynolds is a movie star, known for his role as the anti-hero Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also is the co-owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C., who play in the third division of the English soccer pyramid (League One) and is a spokesperson for the telecommunications company Mint Mobile.
Bryan Reynolds is coming off a successful season with the Pirates, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds came to the Pirates in 2018 along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, after the team traded McCutchen and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract in April 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college, as Reynolds played for Vanderbilt.
Reynolds has slashed .276/.352/.470 for .821 OPS, with 822 hits, 157 doubles, 26 triples, 122 home runs, 411 RBIs, and 308 walks in his six seasons with the Pirates.
The Pirates start the season with a four-game road series against the Miami Marlins.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates