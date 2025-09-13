Pirates' Bubba Chandler Battles Nationals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler takes the mound for just his second MLB start, as he'll face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park..
Chandler made his first MLB start in the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7.
He struggled massively in that outing, giving up nine hits, three walks and nine earned runs over 2.2 innings pitched and posting just three strikeouts over 68 pitches in the 10-2 defeat.
Chandler joined the Pirates on Aug. 22, after they brought him up from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he made his MLB debut that night in the series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
He threw four scoreless innings of relief in the 9-0 win over the Rockies, earning a save. He became the first pitcher in MLB history to throw a four-inning scoreless save in his debut, since the stat came into existence in 1969.
Chandler then threw for more scoreless innings of relief in the 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27, earning his first MLB win. He became the first Pirates pitcher that earned a save and a win in their first two MLB outings.
He last pitched out of the bullpen in the series opener vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 2. He gave up his first runs at the MLB level, including two home runs, but still threw four innings in the 9-7 victory, earning his second MLB win.
Chandler has allowed 12 earned runs over 14.2 innings pitched for a 7.36 ERA, with a 2-1 record, 12 strikeouts to three walks, a .300 opposing batting average and a 1.50 WHIP.
The Pirates have three lineup changes, with two of them coming due to Nationals left-handed pitcher Andrew Alvarez making the start.
Both center fielder Oneil Cruz and first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who hit left-handed and struggle against southpaws start on the bench.
Alexander Canario takes over for Cruz in center field and bats sixth, while rookie utility man Nick Yorke takes over at first base for Horwitz and bats seventh.
Tommy Pham also comes back in at left field, taking over from Ji Hwan Bae, and bats second in the lineup. Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and bats third, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Jared Triolo continues on at shortstop and leading off for the Pirates, Nick Gonzales stays at second base and bats fourth, moving up one spot, while rookie third baseman Cam Devanney drops two spots to ninth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and fifth in the lineup, while Henry Davis continues on at catcher and moves up one spot to eighth in the batting order, finishing the Pirates' lineup.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Washington Nationals
SS Jared Triolo
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Alexander Canario
1B Nick Yorke
C Henry Davis
3B Cam Devanney
