Pirates Outfielder Prospect Makes Winter Ball Plans
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder prospect won't wait around for the next season to start once this one is over, as he'll continue his baseball pursuits.
Outfielder Billy Cook will play in the Mexican Pacific League, a winter basbeall league, with Yaquis de Oberegón, who announced the addition on their Twitter.
The Mexican Pacific League takes place from Oct. 14, with 68 games over a three month span, culminating in a final three-game series for all 10 teams, Dec. 28-30.
Cook has spent most of his time with Indianapolis this season, slashing .248/.323/.384 for an OPS of .707 in 94 games, 82 hits in 331 at-bats, 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 46 RBIs, 34 walks to 102 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases on 15 attempts.
He joined the Pirates on June 18, after outfielder Bryan Reynolds went on the Major League Paternity List, knocking him out for three games.
Cook finished with two hits in six at-bats, a run and a strikeout in his three games with the Pirates, two games as a pinch-runner and starting in center field vs. the Detroit Tigers in the first game of the doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19.
He has played all over for Indianapolis in 2025, with 35 starts in center field, 21 games played and 18 starts at first base, 17 starts in left field, 14 games played and 12 starts in right field, plus seven games played and six starts at designated hitter.
Cook went on the seven-day injured list on Aug. 10, retroactive to Aug. 8 and hasn't played since then, dealing with a hand injury.
The Pirates acquired Cook in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on July 30, 2024, where they sent right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly back in exchange.
Cook slashed .276/.389/.486 for an OPS of .875 in 30 games with Indianapolis after the trade, with 29 hits in 105 at-bats, seven doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, 17 walks to 36 strikeouts and nine stolen bases.
The Pirates selected Cook's contract on Sept. 8 and he would play in 16 games through the end of the season. He finished with a slash line of .224/.224/.449 for an OPS of .673, with 11 hits in 49 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and zero walks to 19 strikeouts.
Cook played four different positions at the MLB level last season, with five games each at first base and in center field, four games in right field and three games in left field.
The Pirates will hope that Cook's time in Mexico gets him back on track for a strong 2026 campaign.
