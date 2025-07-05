Pirates' Bubba Chandler Bounces Back in Latest Outing
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitching prospect Bubba Chandler had a great outing in his most recent start, bouncing back after struggling prior.
Chandler, pitching with Triple-A Indianapolis, shut down the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, in an 8-1 victory at home on July 4.
He threw 91 pitches over six innings, allowing five hits and two walks, but no runs, while posting six strikeouts for his third win of the season.
That outing matched the second longest for Chandler, just behind his start on May 24 vs. the Toldeo Mudhens, Triple-A affilliate of the Detroit Tigers, where he brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finishing with 6.1 innings pitched.
Chandler had a poor month of June, as he finished with an 8.53 ERA over five starts and 12.2 innings pitched, with 12 earned runs allowed, 12 walks to 11 strikeouts, a .309 opposing batting average and a 2.29 WHIP.
This also includes his worst start of the season on June 22, where Chandler allowed six earned runs over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.
Chandler only allowed 11 earned runs over his first two months of the season, in 11 starts and 48.2 innings pitched for Indianapolis for a 2.03 ERA.
He has a 3-2 record over 17 starts in Indianapolis, a 3.07 ERA over 67.1 innings pitched, 86 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .215 opposing batting average and a 1.31 WHIP.
Chandler ranks second in opposing batting average, third in strikeouts, sixth in ERA and 13th in WHIP amongst pitchers in the International League.
MLB Pipeline ranks Chandler as the top prospect in the Pirates system and the fifth best prospect in baseball, after previously having him at No. 2
The Pirates took Chandler out of North Ocone High School in Bogart, Ga. in the Third Round of the 2021 MLB Draft, convincing him to sign over his commitment to Clemson, where he would've played baseball and football.
Chandler eventually made the move to full-time pitching with Single-A Bradenton in 2022 and made it up to High-A Greensboro in 2023, before ending the season with Double-A Altoona.
He had a 3.70 ERA over 80.1 innings pitched in 19 appearances and 16 starts with Altoona in 2024, along with 94 strikeouts to 26 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
Chandler earned his promotion to Indianapolis on Aug. 8 and pitched well to end his season. He had a 4-0 record over seven starts, a 1.83 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 15 walks and an opposing batting average of .183.
Pirates fans will hope Chandler continues getting back to his early season form and so that he makes it to the MLB level at some point in 2025.
