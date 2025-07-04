AL Team Targeting Pirates' Bryan Reynolds in Trade
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds is one player that one team reportedly wants ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Kansas City Royals are interested in Reynolds as a trade option, bolstering their chances for the playoffs, after missing on outfield options in free agency.
"Kansas City Royals officials still recall the impact switch-hitter Kendrys Morales made on their 2015 World Series championship team. They offered another switch-hitter, outfielder Anthony Santander, a three-year, $66 million free-agent contract during the offseason. And, according to sources briefed on their thinking, they are interested in yet another, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds," Rosenthal wrote."
"Talks between the clubs have yet to commence in earnest. The Royals, last in the majors in runs per game, are looking at a number of other hitters. But Reynolds, 30, could make particular sense for Kansas City, assuming he continues his recovery from a poor start."
"If Reynolds is still the above-average offensive player he was from 2021 to ’24, then he is underpaid relative to the free-agent market. But if he is not, the $74 million he is owed from 2026 to ’30 could become problematic rather quickly. His deal also includes a $2 million buyout on a $20 million club option for 2031."
"Reynolds improved his .644 OPS in March/April to .732 in May and .772 in June. His defensive metrics are poor, and the Pirates’ expectations in a trade are an open question. But with so many teams starved for offense, Reynolds certainly should attract attention in the coming month."
The Pirates landed Reynolds in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Jan. 15, 2018, which sent Andrew McCutchen the other way.
Reynolds is the longest current tenured member of the Pirates, earning his promotion on April 20, 2019.
He had a successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds hasn't had his best campaign in 2025, slashing .237/.301/.393 for an OPS of .694 in 82 games, with 76 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 45 RBIs and 29 walks to 90 strikeouts, plus a -0.4 WAR.
He is currently in his seventh season with the Pirates and has played in 876 games. He has slashed .273/.347/.462 for an OPS of .809, with 898 hits, 173 doubles, 28 triples, 132 home runs, 456 RBIs and 337 walks to 882 strikeouts with a 19.2 WAR.
Reynolds signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract on April 25, 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and also the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college (Vanderbilt).
He makes $12,250,000 this season, second on the Pirates behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who makes $15,411,500. He will then make $14,250,000 in 2026 and then $15,250,00 each season from 2027-2030 with a club option of $20,000,000 in 2031.
If the Pirates see his contract as too much, it won't come as a surprise for them trading Reynolds come July 31.
