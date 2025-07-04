Pirates Announce Opening Lineup for Mariners Series
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start a long, nine-game road trip that will end with the All-Star break and take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Joey Bart takes over at catcher, coming in for Henry Davis, who started the past two games, and will bat eighth in the lineup.
Davis came through for the Pirates in their 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on July 1, making two big tags at home plate and hitting the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Adam Frazier also comes in at left field for the Pirates, taking over from Tommy Pham, and will bat seventh in the lineup.
Pham has excelled for the Pirates over these last two weeks, starting the past four games, making plays on both defense and offense.
Spencer Horwitz sticks at first base and also in the leadoff spot for the fourth straight game. He hit a leadoff home run, the first of his career, in the 7-0 win over the Cardinals on June 30.
The Pirates maintain the same infield, with Nick Gonzales at second base and fourth in the batting order, Ke'Bryan Hayes playing third base and batting sixth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and batting ninth.
Oneil Cruz stays in center field and bats fifth for the second straight game, while Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and batting third.
Andrew McCutchen will stay on at designated hitter, rounding out the lineup as he bats second.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter takes the mound for the Pirates for the 18th time this season. He only pitched 1.2 innings vs. the New York Mets on June 28, as an almost 90 minute rain delay ended his start early, as the Pirates went with a bullpen game.
The Pirates are currently on a six-game winning streak, after sweeping the Mets and the Cardinals. They will tie their longest winning streak since April 17-23, if they make it seven victories in a row.
First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Seattle Mariners
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Adam Frazier
C Joey Bart
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
