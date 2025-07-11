Pirates' Bubba Chandler Continues Great Form
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitching prospect Bubba Chandler continues his impressive form over his last few outings, showing why scouts view him so highly.
Chandler, pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis, took on the Gwinett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves at home on July 10.
He allowed just five hits and two hits, while posting seven strikeouts over 100 pitches in six innings in the 3-0 win for Indianapolis.
Chandler also dominated in his previous outing vs. the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, on July 4 at home.
He had a similar stat line, allowing five hits, two walks and no runs over six innings, plus posting six strikeouts over 91 pitches in the 8-1 victory.
These two starts come after a poor month of June for Chandler, as he finished with an 8.53 ERA over five starts and 12.2 innings pitched, with 12 earned runs allowed, 12 walks to 11 strikeouts, a .309 opposing batting average and a 2.29 WHIP.
This also includes his worst start of the season on June 22, where Chandler allowed six earned runs over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.
Chandler only allowed 11 earned runs over his first two months of the season, in 11 starts and 48.2 innings pitched for Indianapolis for a 2.03 ERA.
One of his best starts on May 24 vs. the Toldeo Mudhens, Triple-A affilliate of the Detroit Tigers, where he brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finishing with 6.1 innings pitched.
He has a 4-2 record over 18 starts in Indianapolis, a 2.82 ERA over 73.1 innings pitched, 93 strikeouts to 37 walks, a .216 opposing batting average and a 1.30 WHIP.
Chandler ranks second in opposing batting average, third in strikeouts and ERA and 15th in WHIP amongst pitchers in the International League.
MLB Pipeline ranks Chandler as the top prospect in the Pirates system and the fifth best prospect in baseball, after previously having him at No. 2. Baseball America also has him at No. 10 overall and the second best Pirates prospect behind shortstop Konnor Griffin, who they have No. 2.
The Pirates took Chandler out of North Ocone High School in Bogart, Ga. in the Third Round of the 2021 MLB Draft, convincing him to sign over his commitment to Clemson, where he would've played baseball and football.
Chandler eventually made the move to full-time pitching with Single-A Bradenton in 2022 and made it up to High-A Greensboro in 2023, before ending the season with Double-A Altoona.
He had a 3.70 ERA over 80.1 innings pitched in 19 appearances and 16 starts with Altoona in 2024, along with 94 strikeouts to 26 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
Chandler earned his promotion to Indianapolis on Aug. 8 and pitched well to end his season. He had a 4-0 record over seven starts, a 1.83 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 15 walks and an opposing batting average of .183.
Pirates fans will continue hoping that Chandler keeps up his great play and makes it to the MLB at some point in 2025.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates