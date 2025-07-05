Pirates' Konnor Griffin Rises Up Prospect Rankings
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin has had an incredible first season of professional baseball, and people across the country are noticing how well he's played.
Baseball American listed Griffin as the second-best prospect in baseball, while MLB Pipeline moved him up from the 34th to the 13th-best prospect in baseball in their recent re-ranking.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin starred with Single-A Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League in early June, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10, and he has performed incredibly well so far in his first three weeks with the team.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played in at High-A, showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He has slashed .329/.441/.553 for an OPS of .994 in 20 games at Greensboro, with 25 hits in 76 at-bats, five doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 12 walks to 18 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases on 15 attempts.
Griffin has also mostly played at shortstop, starting 32 of his 49 games with Bradenton and 17 of 16 games with Greensboro there this season, while also serving as designated hitter in nine games for Bradenton and two games for Greensboro and playing center field for eight games with Bradenton, plus two games at Greensboro.
He has slashed .336/.409/.541 for an OPS of .950 in 70 games in his first professional season, with 95 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 51 RBIs, 27 walks to 71 strikeouts and 37 stolen bases on 45 attempts.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates