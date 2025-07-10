Pirates Named Big Sellers at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made any serious trades yet in 2025, but with the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month, one MLB analyst sees them sending off some of their best talent.
Jon Heyman, talking on B/R Walk-Off, said that he sees the Pirates as one of the MLB teams that will sell at the trade deadline.
He mentions that position players like outfielder Bryan Reynolds, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are potential trade pieces.
Reynolds has struggled in 2025, batting a career-low .227 and earns $75 million over the next five seasons, but the two-time All-Star is someone that teams in need of outfield help may target, especially if they want a player under team control.
Hayes also has long team control, with $30 million owed over the next four seasons, and while he is only hitting .241 and slugging .297, he is the best defensive third baseman in baseball, with 13 outs above average, headed for his second Gold Glove Award.
Kiner-Falefa is in the last year of a two-year, $15 million deal he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Teams looking for a veteran presence, solid glove and decent hitting will target him in a trade.
Heyman also mentions the strong pitching options the Pirates have, like starting pitcher Mitch Keller and right-handed relief pitchers in David Bednar and Dennis Santana.
Keller is in the second-year of a five-year, $77 million contract he singed in February 2024. Despite a 3-10 record, he has 13 quality starts, third most in the MLB, plus a 3.58 ERA.
Teams searching for a proven starting pitcher under team control will vye for his services at the trade deadline.
Bednar and Santana each have a year of control left after 2025 and have had strong campaigns in 2025.
Santana has a 1.60 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched and a .175 batting average. Bednar won National League Reliever of the Month in June and has a 1.86 ERA over 31 appearances since coming back up from a demotion to Triple-A.
Heyman said that the only two players that won't go, include club legend Andrew McCutchen and All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes.
"I think the Pirates could have a great sale," Heyman said. "I know no Cutch, he's not going anywere. Skenes I know isn't going anywhere, but they've got Reynolds, Hayes and IKF, plus they've got the pitchers. They've got Keller, Bednar, Dennis Santana."
"I mean that's six guys that could be on the move. The Pirates maybe the best sellers out there."
