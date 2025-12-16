Pirates Ranked Amongst Worst Teams After Winter Meetings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't make many big moves at all during the Winter Meetings, which doesn't set them up well for the next season.

The Pirates are coming off a season where they finished 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball. Pittsburgh has to make many improvements throughout their roster, especially in their lineup, if they intend on making something of 2026.

With the lack of signings and trades made during the Winter Meetings, one national reporter ranks them near the bottom of baseball heading into the following year.

ESPN Ranks Pirates Near Bottom of MLB After Winter Meetings

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN ranked all 30 MLB teams after the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. last week, looking at what they've done and what they need to do for improving their roster going forward.

Doolittle ranked the Pirates 26th or the fifth worst MLB team, just around where they finished the 2025 season. He also gives the Pirates a win average of 73.6, just a little above the 71 wins they had in 2025, a 8.7% chance of making the postseason and a 0.1% chance of winning the World Series.

Doolittle noted the lack of moves made by the Pirates, generally just a few players put on waivers and movements around the Rule 5 Draft. Still, Doolittle did note how this team has potential for success next season, with the likes of Jared Jones coming back from internal brace surgery, top prospect Konnor Griffin potentially making his debut and Paul Skenes and rest of the rotation dominating again in 2026.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft looks on at the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He also sees the Pirates finally spending some money and landing free agents later on, which would bolster a poor lineup.

"It might be an exciting time? Even with Jared Jones still recovering from elbow surgery, the Pirates' Paul Skenes-led rotation is ripe with potential," Doolittle wrote.



"Konnor Griffin is still only 19 with just 21 games at Double-A under his belt, but as the consensus top prospect in the game, he carries the promise of a looming Skenes-like impact on the position side.



"On top of all that, the Pirates might actually spend some money. With a lineup that currently projects to feature only three above-average hitters, upgrading should not be difficult."

What Moves Have the Pirates Made so Far?

The only main move the Pirates made during the Winter Meetings was sign left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto on a one-year, $7.75 million contract on Dec. 9, with it officially going into place on Dec. 15.

The Pirates need left-handed relievers and Soto fills a role at the backend of their bullpen or next season.

Pittsburgh also made a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, sending right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman for top 100 outfield prospect Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso.

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another interesting move they made including claiming former top prospect Marco Luciano off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

Where do the Pirates Need to Make Improvements?

The Pirates were one of the worst hitting teams in baseball last season, with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

Pittsburgh also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

The Pirates targeted players like Kyle Schwarber, Jorge Polanco, Pete Alonso and Josh Naylor, who all would've provided power and a veteran presence in the locker room, but they all signed elsewhere.

Other free agents the Pirates have interest in and are still have available to them, include sluggers in Japanese stars in Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto , plus Ryan O'Hearn , catcher J.T. Realmuto and utility man Willi Castro .

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a rbi single during the fourth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

If the Pirates aren't successful in free agency, the trade market will have serve as their main option for improving the lineup.

The Pirates have trade interest with their rival in the St. Louis Cardinals , who have left-handed batters in Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar.

Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets are veteran, left-handed hitting second baseman, who can hit for power.

Nick Castellanos is in the last year of his contract with the Phillies and the right-handed bat does have power that the Pirates could want, but has also seen his numbers decline in recent seasons.

Luis Robert Jr. is a player the Pirates have shown trade interest before, especially at the 2024 deadline, and is someone they are reportedly targeting this offseason. Robert is a solid fielder and a threat on the basepaths.

