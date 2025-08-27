Pirates Bullpen Duo Get Closer to Return
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a bullpen duo who have spent the last few months battling back from injuries and have gotten closer to that full return to the MLB.
The Pirates announced on Aug. 26 that transferred the rehab assignments of both left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza and right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence from Single-A Bradenton to Triple-A Indianapolis.
The two both started their rehab assignments with Bradenton on Aug. 19, which marked the first time the duo had taken the mound in a game since April.
Mayza made two appearances, starting a contest, and threw 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Lawrence also made two appearances, throwing two scoreless innings and posting four strikeouts.
Both pitchers also made their Triple-A debut on Aug. 26 against the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Mayza gave up three hits and earned run over two innings, while Lawrence hit a batter, walked two players and gave up an earned run over 1.1 innings pitched.
The duo have dealt with long-term injuries this season, keeping them away from the Pirates for four months now.
Mayza suffered injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle, both in the shoulder that make it difficulty to throw, and Lawrence went on the injured list on April 23 with right elbow inflammation.
The two players resumed throwing back on June 12 and they were both doing sides earlier in August, before progressing to live batting sessions and now their rehab assignments.
Mayza made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched, allowing nine hits, posting eight strikeouts to one walk, with an opposing batting average of .243.
The Pirates signed Mayza on a minor league contract on Jan. 27 and he made the opening day roster out of Spring Training. He spent last season with the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lawrence excelled with the Pirates out of the bullpen so far in 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .139.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of Waivers on March 3, after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment on March 1. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.
Pittsburgh currently has a bullpen featuring right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Johan Oviedo, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana
