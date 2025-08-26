Pirates Outfielder Back in Lineup vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their next game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium with one of their top players back.
Oneil Cruz returns in center field and fourth in the lineup for the Pirates, marking his first appearance for the team in two weeks.
The Pirates placed Cruz on the seven-day concussion list back on Aug. 13, after he departed vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 12, following a collision with left fielder Jack Suwinski.
Cruz did plyometrics work and swung in the batting cage with the Pirates before going on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona, playing in two games, before rejoining the team ahead of the series opener vs. the Cardinals on Aug. 25.
The Pirates ended Cruz's rehab assignment and activated him off the concussion list before this game, optioning outfielder Ronny Simon back to Triple-A Indianapolis, making room on the 26-man roster, and designating left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney for assignment, making room on the 40-man roster.
Bryan Reynolds returns to right field, taking over from Simon, and bats third again, while Jack Suwinski moves from center field to left field, coming in for Tommy Pham and batting sixth, completing the Pirates outfield.
Liover Peguero makes his second straight start, but moves from shortstop to second base, moving up one spot to eighth in the lineup.
Nick Gonzales won't start this game for the Pirates, marking the first game he's been in the dugout since Aug. 8 vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Jared Triolo will move back to shortstop from third base, but take over as leadoff hitter from Simon, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa comes back in at third base and hits ninth. Spencer Horwitz stays at first base, but moves up two spots to second in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Henry Davis returns at catcher and bats eighth, while Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter and bats fifth.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller will make his 27th start of the season for the Pirates.
Keller struggled in his latest outing, allowing seven hits, three walks, a home run and five earned runs over 3.1 innings and 85 pitches thrown in a 7-3 defeat to the Blue Jays on Aug. 19.
He has pitched poorly in August, with a 1-2 record, a 9.00 ERA over 18.0 innings pitched, nine walks to 16 strikeouts, a .359 opposing batting average and a 2.06 WHIP.
Keller has had success vs. the Cardinals this season, with two scoreless outings at home on April 9 and July 2.
He pitched once at Busch Stadium earlier in 2025, giving up three earned runs over six innings pitched for a quality start, but took the loss in the 5-0 defeat, the final game of Derek Shelton's managerial tenure with the Pirates.
Keller has a 5-12 record over 26 starts in 2025, with a 4.34 ERA over 145.0 innings pitched, 116 strikeotus to 42 walks, a .259 opposing batting average and a 1.31 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
SS Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
LF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
2B Liover Peguero
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
