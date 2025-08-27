Pirates Manager Names Two Final Starting Pitchers vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally have their last two starting pitchers for the remaining games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Pirates manager Don Kelly announced post game that right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will start the next game on Aug. 27 and then rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft will start the series finale vs. the Cardinals on Aug. 28.
This is the third start for Mlodzinski vs. the Cardinals in 2025. He posted a career-high six strikeouts and allowed one earned run over five innings in the series opener at PNC Park on April 7, an 8-4 win. He also allowed two solo home runs over 4.2 innings pitched in a no-decision in the series opener at Busch Stadium on May 5.
Mlodzinski last started on Aug. 17 vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Wrigley Field. He threw 44 pitches over four innings, allowing three hits, an unearned run and posting three strikeouts in a no-decision.
He most recently came out of the bullpen vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 23, throwing two scorless innings of relief and posting five strikeouts.
Mlodzinski went after a starting pitcher position ahead of this season and started the Spring Training opener for the Pirates.
He earned the fifth spot in the Pirates starting rotation, as right-handed pitcher Jared Jones suffered an Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) sprain in his right elbow, with Jones eventually undergoing season-ending surgery.
Mlodzinski made nine starts for the Pirates, finishing with a 1-4 record, a 5.67 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks and an opposing batting average of .311.
He usually did well through the first time facing a batting order, but then struggled the second and third times through. This occurred in his first start on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 31, where he had three scoreless innings and then allowed four runs in the fourth inning before leaving the game.
Mlodzinski did have good outings, including his start against the Cardinals at PNC Park and allowing no runs over a season-high 5.2 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves at home on May 11.
He struggled in his last start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 17, as he allowed seven hits, four earned runs and a walk over 3.1 innings pitched in the 5-2 defeat.
The Pirates then optioned Mlodzinski to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 21, bringing in rookie right-handed relief pitcher Mike Burrows as the fifth starter.
Mlodzinski started three games at Triple-A, winning two games, allowing just two earned runs over 15.2 innings pitched for a 1.15 ERA, 16 strikeouts to seven walks and an opposing batting average of .196.
The Pirates recalled Mlodzinski on June 11 and he's held a bullpen role over the past two months, serving as a middle reliever that can take a larger amount of innings of needed.
He has done well as a relief pitcher, with a 2.43 ERA over 37.1 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts to eight walks in 15 appearances.
Ashcraft made his last start in the series opener vs. the Rockies on Aug. 22, allowing just one hit and a walk in five innings, while posting six strikeouts over 65 pitches, both career-highs, in the 9-0 win.
This makes it his fourth straight start, with his previous two coming vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 9 and the series opener vs. the Cubs on Aug. 15. He made his first career start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23.
Ashcraft has done well in those starts, with just two earned runs allowed over 16.1 innings pitched for a 1.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts.
He started 69 of 71 games in the minor leagues, but has served as a bulk reliever for most of 2025, with 16 of his 20 outings coming out of the bullpen.
Ashcraft has a 4-2 record, a 2.70 ERA over 46.2 innings pitched, 43 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .233 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.
The Pirates have options that can come in for both Mlodzinski and Ashcraft, who will likely only go four or five innings.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler made his debut after Ashcraft and threw four scoreless innings for a save, the first MLB pitcher to do that on their debut.
Burrows, who has started 16 of 17 outings, may come in and backup Mlodzinski or Ashcraft, as well.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates