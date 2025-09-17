Pirates Rookie Making MLB Debut vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale with the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park with a rookie making his MLB debut.
Rafael Flores starts at first base for the Pirates and bats eighth, which marks the first time he will play at the MLB level.
The Pirates called Flores up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 16, sending infielder Liover Peguero back down as the corresponding move to make room on the 28-man roster.
He played in 36 games with Indianapolis, slashing .281/.363/.459 for an OPS of .822, with 38 hits in 135 at-bats, four doubles, one triple, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 15 walks to 41 strikeouts.
Flores started 21 games at catcher, seven games at first base and then eight games at catcher, where he'll have chances to play at both positions at the MLB level.
The Pirates acquired Flores on July 31, as a part of the trade that sent right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees. Fellow catcher/first baseman Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez came along with Flores in the trade to the Pirates from the Yankees.
He began his 2025 season with Double-A Somerset, slashing .287/.346/.496 for an OPS of .842, with 96 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 30 walks to 94 strikeouts.
Flores earned promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 19 and slashed .211/.388/.289 for an OPS of .677 in 10 games, with eight hits in 38 at-bats, a home run, four RBIs and 11 walks to 13 strikeouts.
He slashed .280/.354/.470 for an OPS of .824 in 133 games in the minor leagues, with 142 hits, 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 88 RBIs and 56 walks to 148 strikeouts.
Flores started 91 games at catcher, 23 games at designated hitter and 19 games at first base in the minors, with his 12 other starts at first base came at Somerset.
MLB Pipeline ranks Flores as the eighth best prospect in the Pirates' system and their best catcher/first baseman prospect.
He comes in for first baseman Spencer Horwitz, as the Cubs have left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd starting in this game.
Alexander Canario also moves from right field to center field in place of Oneil Cruz, who also hasn't started recently vs. left-handed pitching.
Nick Yorke, who played second base the past three games, takes over in right field and stays at seventh in the lineup.
Yorke makes his second start in right field since joining the Pirates as one of their two September call-ups, last doing so vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park in ther series opener on Sept. 5.
Tommy Pham comes back in left field, taking over from Jack Suwinski, and will bat third in the lineup, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Nick Gonzales heads back to second base and three spots up to second in the batting order, Jared Triolo moves back to shortstop, but stays at leadoff, and Cam Devanney comes back in at third base and hits ninth, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter, but will bat fourth in this game, taking over from Bryan Reynolds.
Joey Bart takes over at catcher from Henry Davis and bats fifth, finishing up the Pirates' lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo makes his seventh start of the season for the Pirates and looks to continue establishing himself as an option for the starting rotation in 2026.
First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago Cubs
SS Jared Triolo
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
CF Alexander Canario
RF Nick Yorke
1B Rafael Flores
3B Cam Devanney
