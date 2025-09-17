Pirates Rookie Excited for First MLB Opportunity
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are nearing the end of their 2025 season, but one player has a chance to make a big impression heading into 2026.
The Pirates brought up catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores on Sept. 15, marking his first shot at the MLB level in his young career.
Flores had been playing with Triple-A Indianapolis at the time of his call up, getting ready for the final regular season series on the road against the Gwinnett Braves, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Indianapolis manager Shawn Bowman told Flores that he had to take him out of the lineup and then gave him the great news, realizing his lifelong dream.
"It was cool," Flores said on getting called up. "I tried not to cry, but i's kind of the moment you want your entire life. It happens, and your hands get sweaty and it's a great moment."
Flores joined the Pirates in a trade that sent right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees on July 31 on the deadline. Fellow catcher/first baseman Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez came along with Flores.
He found out that he got traded by watching the tv and then on social media and while it took a while for the Yankees to tell him it happened, he was happy it was all over and he's ready for the opportunity he has now.
"Getting traded definitely was a little weird," Flores said. "It's something you're not really taught to do. You kind of just have to go through it and I think it was all a benefit for me. I got here and I was uncomfortable. I used that uncomfortable feeling to my benefit. I've continued to just swing it and like I said, stay healthy. I feel like that's my biggest strength, staying healthy and being able to play every day. It's been a crazy year."
Bednar had spent five seasons with the Pirates and was the hometown player, growing up in Pittsburgh, which could make it hard for someone coming like Flores and replacing him.
Flores doesn't see it that way, as he can't compare himself to someone else and can only do what he does best, play baseball the way he has recently.
“No, and I’ve definitely touched base about this. I try and not focus on the things I can’t control. I’d like to always just focus on the things I can control – the controllables. It’s easy to get in that mindset of thinking, ‘Oh, I have to perform because I got traded for somebody.’ But, at the end of the day, we’re all playing baseball and be successful and help win.”
Flores had a successful stint with Indianapolis, as he played in 36 games, slashing .281/.363/.459 for an OPS of .822, with 38 hits in 135 at-bats, four doubles, one triple, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 15 walks to 41 strikeouts.
He has also hit 21 home runs across the minors this season and his power is one aspect that he's tried to improve on, getting stronger and putting on more muscle to provide what this Pirates team desperately needs.
“Definitely. I think I haven’t fully peaked in my strength. I know there’s still so much room in the weight room and trying to get a consistent diet is a little tough. Now I’m going to be able to eat good every single day. The strength is going to stay throughout the year. I won’t really lose weight. It’s just going to be consistent. It’s super exciting.”
Flores gives the Pirates an option at catcher and first base the final two weeks of the season. He joins both Henry Davis and Joey Bart as three catching options and then Spencer Horwitz and rookie utility man Nick Yorke as three options at first base.
His experience at those positions gives him a great advantage for playing time going forward, which is all that Flores wants.
“I have a lot of time behind the plate," Flores said. "I love catching. I also love first base. I grew up playing shortstop – I mean, everybody did here. I grew up playing the infield. I trust my hands. As long as I’m in the lineup, I’ll play anywhere but I love catching.
Pirates manager Don Kelly has liked what he's seen from Flores in the minor leagues and that he'll play both first base and catcher.
Kelly didn't confirm if Flores would make the 26-man roster for Opening Day of the 2026 season, but that these two weeks will give him the experience he'll need heading into Spring Training.
"He's going to be protected in the offseason for sure," Kelly said. "And to get him up here and get him the experience of being in the big leagues, the emotions that come with that, to be able to have two weeks here to get into the meetings, get into games, get that, you know, 'the firsts' out of the way and to be able to see him, see what he can do at the big league level."
"He's had a good year so far in Double-A and in Triple-A, especially at Indianapolis, he's made some adjustments and really excited to add him into the mix here."
