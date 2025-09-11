Pirates Waste Scoring Chances in Sweep by Orioles
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had many scoring opportunities in the series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, but didn't come through in a 3-2 defeat.
The Pirates suffered a series sweep to the Orioles, as they lost 3-2 in the series opener on Sept. 9 and 2-1 on Sept. 10, both going into extra innings. This is their first series sweep defeat to the Orioles since June 12-14, 2024 and their 11th sweep defeat in 2025.
Third baseman Jared Triolo leadoff the game with a single and then made it to second base on a ground out from left fielder Tommy Pham, giving the Pirates a runner in scoring position.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds struck out and then second baseman Nick Gonzales singled, scoring Triolo to put the Pirates up 1-0, before getting tagged out in a rundown.
The Pirates had right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo take the mound vs. the Orioles, marking his sixth start of the season and his fifth straight as a member of the rotation.
Oviedo struggled in the bottom of the first inning, giving up a single to right fielder Jeremiah Jackson and then a double to shortstop Gunnar Henderson, putting two Orioles baserunners in scoring position.
He limited the damage, as he got a ground out from third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, scoring Jeremiah Jackson and tying the game up for the Orioles at 1-1, then forced left fielder Dylan Beavers to fly out.
Oviedo allowed a leadoff walk to Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser in the bottom of the second inning, but then got the next two outs. Cowser stole second base and then Oviedo gave up a single to first baseman Coby Mayo, scoring Cowser and giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead.
Center fielder Alexander Canario responed immediately for the Pirates in the top of the third inning, hitting a solo home run off of Orioles left-handed starting pitcher Cade Povich, sending it 409 feet into the left field seats, tying the game up for the Pirates at 2-2.
Triolo hit a one-out triple of off Povich, but the Pirates missed out on a chance to take the lead, as Pham struck out and Reynolds grounded out.
Rookie first baseman Nick Yorke ledoff the top of the fifth inning with a double, another scoring opportunity for the Pirates.
They again failed to score, as Canario struck out, shortstop Liover Peguero grounded out, moving Yorke to third base, and Triolo flew out, keeping the game tied.
Oviedo didn't allow a baserunner until he gave up a leadoff walk to Orioles catcher Alex Jackson in the bottom of the fifth inning.
He struck out Mayo, then gave up a single to second baseman Jackson Holliday, putting runners on the corners for the Orioles with one out. Oviedo would get out of the inning, as he struck out Jeremiah Jackson and got Henderson to line out.
Pham ledoff the top of the sixth inning with a walk and then designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a two-out single for the Pirates. The two moved up a base after a wild pitch, but catcher Joey Bart struck out and the Pirates missed out on another chance to take the lead.
Oviedo gave up a leadoff single to Rivera in the top of the sixth inning. He then got Beavers to fly out, walked Cowser, then got a fielder's choice from designated hitter Samuel Basallo, putting runners at the corners with two outs.
Pirates manager Don Kelly brought on right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman in place of Oviedo, who walked Alex Jackson, but then got Mayo to fly out and end the inning.
Oviedo finished his outing for the Pirates after 5.2 innings pitched, allowing five hits, three walks, two earned runs and posting five strikeouts over a season-high 85 pitches.
Peguero got himself in scoring position with a two-out single in the top of the seventh inning, then stole second base, but Triolo flew out to keep the Pirates and Orioles level.
Holderman gave up a leadoff single to Holliday in the bottom of the seventh inning, who then stole second base, as the Orioles had a baserunner in scoring position with no outs.
He got Jeremiah Jackson to line out, intentionally walked Henderson, then struck out Rivera for the second out.
Kelly then brought on left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk to face Beavers, a left-handed batter. This didn't work out, as Beavers singled off Sisk, as Gonzales couldn't keep the ground ball down in the infield, scoring Holliday and giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead.
The Pirates then had a chance to tie the game up in the top of the eighth inning, as Gonzales singled and McCutchen walked with two outs, but pinch-hitter Spencer Horwitz struck out.
Canario hit a one-out single in the top of the ninth inning, with Oneil Cruz replacing him as a pinch-runner and bringing some speed.
Peguero struck out and then Cruz got caught stealing for the final out, securing the series sweep.
This is the sixth straight defeat for the Pirates, who also suffered a series sweep to the Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 5-7 at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh falls to 64-83 overall and 22-50 on the road, while Baltimore improves to 69-77 and 36-38 at home.
