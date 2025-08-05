Pirates Call Up New Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates brought up a new pitcher to their team, who will join ahead of the next game.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates are selecting the contract of right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis and that they will option right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.
Sanders signed with the Pirates in the offseason and started out with Double-A Altoona, where he had a 2-0 record in 18 appearances, a 1.90 ERA over 23.2 innings pitched, nine saves in 10 opportunities, 26 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .154 opposing batting average and a 1.06 WHIP.
The Pirates then assigned Sanders to Indianapolis on June 10, where he had a 2-1 record over 15 outings, six holds, two saves in two opportunities, a 1.93 ERA over 18.2 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to seven walks, a .145 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.
Sanders pitched for LSU in 2018 and the Chicago Cubs took him that year in the 12th round with the 368th overall pick.
He spent six seasons from 2018-24 in the Cubs minor league system, where he began as a starting pitcher, but eventually moved to the bullpen towards the end of 2022 with Triple-A Iowa.
Sanders also throws four pitches, a four-seam fastball, a cutter, a changeup and a slider.
The 28-year old will likely serve as part of the Pirates bullpen, which now has nine pitchers in it, following the departure of Oviedo, leaving just four starting pitchers.
Pittsburgh has eight right-handed pitchers in their bullpen in Braxton Aschraft, Isaac Mattson, Dauir Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus one left-handed pitcher in Ryan Borucki.
Ashcraft served as a starting pitcher throughout the minor leagues and could take a role in the Pirates starting rotation, if manager Don Kelly sees him fit to do so.
The Pirates starting rotation currently consists of three right-handed pitchers in All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Mike Burrows, plus one left-handed pitcher in Andrew Heaney.
Pittsburgh traded away left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals ahead of the trade deadline on July 31.
