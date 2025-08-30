Pirates Place Outfielder on Injured List
PITTSBURGH — Another Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder suffered an injury, thinning the group in recent days.
The Pirates announced that they placed Ronny Simon on the 15-day Injured List with a dislocated left shoulder and called up infielder Cam Devanney in his place.
Simon came in as a pinch-runner for designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, who singled in the top of the seventh inning vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the series opener on Aug. 29.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz then singled and Simon used his speed to get in safely at third base, putting two Pirates baserunners on with one out.
Catcher Henry Davis laid down a sacrifice bunt in the next at-bat and Simon broke for the plate, but home plate umpire Dan Iassogna called him out.
Pirates manager Don Kelly challenged the play and eventually they called Simon safe after the review, making it 4-2 to the road team, but the bigger issue was Simon, who came up clearly in pain.
Simon dove head first for home plate and Red Sox catcher Connor Wong moved to tag him out and as he moved, his knee hit Simon's left arm before he touched home plate.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz and Kelly both tended to Simon, along with a member of the team medical staff, as they took him off the field ahead of the 4-2 win.
Simon joined the Pirates the same day as the injury, as they recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis, following them putting Jack Suwinski on the 10-day injured list.
The Pirates previously optioned Simon to Indianapolis, after they ended the rehab assignment of center fielder Oneil Cruz and activated him from the concussion injured list on Aug. 26.
He played in two games with Indianapolis, with no hits in five at-bats, plus one walk and one stolen base.
The Pirates recalled Simon on Aug. 13 after they placed Cruz on the seven-day concussion list.
Simon played in seven games for the Pirates, starting four contests in right field and three contests in left field.
He slashed .233/.250/.267 for an OPS of .517 in those seven games, with seven hits in 30 at-bats, one double, two RBIs and one walk to eight strikeouts.
Simon had two hits in his debut, with two runs scored as well in the 12-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field on Aug. 13.
He also had two hits in his last outing for the Pirates in their series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25, including an RBI-double in his final at-bat, tying the game at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning.
Simon joined the Pirates on June 2, as they claimed him off of waivers from the Miami Marlins, who designated him for assignment the day prior.
He then played then with Indianapolis before his first call up, slashing .291/.386/.447 for an OPS of .833 in 52 games, 60 hits in 206 at-bats, nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 32 walks to 40 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 30 attempts.
The Pirates currently have Alexander Canario, Cruz, McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds and utiltiy man Liover Peguero as their outfield options.
Devanney has also played in the outfield, but just six games in the minor leagues, mostly playing at shortstop or third base.
