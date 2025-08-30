Pirates Calling Up Infielder Prospect
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly bringing up one of their infielder prospects, who is making an MLB team for the first time.
José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that the Pirates are promoting infielder Cam Devanney from Triple-A Indianapolis, as they are placing outfielder Ronny Simon on the injured list.
Simon hurt his left shoulder after sliding home in the seventh inning of a 4-2 win in the series opener over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 29 and left the game.
The Pirates landed Devanney in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 16, sending Adam Frazier the other way.
He has played with Indianapolis during that time, slashing .256/.327/.361 for an OPS of .688 in 34 games, with 34 hits in 113 at-bats, six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 walks to 37 strikeouts.
Devanney played all around the infield, with 14 starts at shortstop, 13 starts in 14 games at third base, five starts at second base and one start at designated hitter.
He has played in the outfield before, with two games at Triple-A Omaha in 2025 and three starts in four games with Double-A Biloxi in 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Devanney spent all of the 2024 season with Triple-A Omaha, slashing .254/.336/.445 for an OPS of .781, with 117 hits, 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 77 RBIs and 47 walks to 136 strikeouts.
He also played with Omaha for all of 2025 before his trade, slashing .272/.366/.565 for an OPS of .931 in 69 games, with 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 RBIs and 34 walks to 70 strikeouts.
The Brewers traded Devanney and right-handed pitcher to the Royals for right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke on Dec. 14, 2023.
He spent all of 2023 with Triple-A Nashville, slashing .271/.362/.461 for an OPS of .823 in 103 games, with 91 hits, 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and 46 walks to 71 strikeouts.
Devanney didn't play in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor league season. He started out with Double-A Biloxi in 2021 and played there the majority of the two seasons.
He struggled in 2021, slashing .175/.269/.261 for an OPS of .530, but improved in 2022, slashing .259/.340/.483 for an OPS of .823.
Devanney earned a promotion to Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 6, 2022, where he batted .306 over 13 games.
Milwaukee selected Devanney in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Elon. He played for both the Brewers Blue in the Arizona League and the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League, where he slashed .286./385/.464 for an OPS of .849 over 61 games, with 59 contests at shortstop.
The 28-year old has earned his first MLB call-up and could play in the infield if the Pirates need him to, especially if a team claims Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who the Pirates placed on outright waivers.
