Pirates Pitching Prospect Named Breakout Candidate
In a Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system that's littered with good pitching, another prospect is rapidly ascending the ranks on the mound.
Carlson Reed has quickly made a name for himself after being taken out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft and is ranked as the Pirates' No. 30 prospect. MLB.com's Alex Stumpf listed the hard-throwing right-handed pitching prospect as a player to watch in 2025.
"Reed, a fourth-round Draft pick in 2023, had a change in role (going from a closer with West Virginia to a starter in the Minors) and mechanics (maximizing his potential energy by moving more directly toward the plate) in his first full pro season," Stumpf wrote. "It worked out terrifically, as Reed pitched to a 2.43 ERA with Bradenton before allowing just seven runs (three earned) with 34 strikeouts over 31 innings with Greensboro. His slider has the potential to be one of the better breaking offerings in the system, and if he can continue to develop, he could be a power arm out of the rotation or bullpen."
Stumpf dazzled across Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro in his first full season playing pro ball, going 6-3 with a 1.99 ERA and striking out 130 batters over 108.2 innings pitched. In Bradenton, Reed made 17 starts and went 5-3 with a 2.43 ERA, striking out 96 batters in 77.2 innings pitched. The No. 30 prospect in the Pirates' system made six starts in Greensboro, going 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 31 innings pitched and struck out 34 batters.
Reed experiencing this level of success in his first full season as a starting pitcher in pro ball is a more than promising sign for him and the Pirates. His versatility is also a boon for Pittsburgh given their depth at starting pitching throughout the organization.
If Reed can continue his upward trajectory, it'll be another potential weapon for a Pirates team that's already rated as having the best pitching farm system in baseball.
