Pirates' Konnor Griffin Reaches Another Major Milestone
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin has shown his power throughout his professional season, but did it the best in his most recent outing.
Griffin, playing with Double-A Altoona Curve, faced off against the Harrisburg Senators on the road on Aug. 29 in the fourth game of six-game series.
He started off his game with a fly out in the top of the first inning, but then ripped a bases-loaded two-out single in the top of the second inning, scoring left fielder Tres Gonzalez and designated hitter Wyatt Hendrie, putting Altoona up 2-0.
Griffin got hit by a pitch in the top of the third inning and then hit a three-run home run off of Harrisburg right-handed pitcher Thomas Schultz in the top of the fifth inning, marking his first home run at Double-A, hitting it 107 mph and sending it 428 feet.
It also was his first home run since Aug. 8 with High-A Greensboro and his 19th of the season.
Griffin grounded out in the top of the seventh inning, but faced a position player, Branden Boissiere, with the score at 11-3.
He took advantage of this, crushing a breaking ball left in the zone for his second home run, a two-run shot that put the Curve up 13-3, finishing with seven RBIs. This marked his first game with two home runs or more.
Griffin earned his promotion to Altoona on Aug. 17 from Greensboro and has excelled yet again in 2025, even at just 19 years old.
He has slashed .353/.429/.559 for an OPS of .988 in nine games, with 12 hits in 34 at-bats, one double, two home runs, 13 RBIs, four walks to 10 strikeouts and five stolen bases.
Griffin has five straight games with an RBI and six of his nine games driving a run in, as he's shown his strength with hitters in scoring position.
He excelled with Greensboro, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
Griffin started off with Bradenton in 2025, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion to Greensboro, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirate selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
He has made great strides in just his first season out of high school, including representing the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in all of baseball in recent re-rankings, putting great expectations on the youngster.
Griffin has slashed .333/.415/.526 for an OPS of .941in 110 games in 2025, with 145 hits, 22 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 85 RBIs, 47 walks to 109 strikeouts and 64 stolen bases on 75 attempts.
