Pirates Catcher Returns After Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their catchers back, after a long time spent away from the team due to injury.
Alex Stump of MLB.com reported that Endy Rodríguez has a locker in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of their series finale vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
The move comes as the Pirates will likely have catcher Joey Bart go on the Injured List, after leaving early from the 9-6 comeback win over the Diamondbacks on May 27.
Bart took two hits to the head from Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the bottom of the fourth inning, with a foul ball off of his face mask and then his bat hitting the back of Bart's head off of a swing.
He went back out for a warmup in the bottom of the fifth inning, but looked nauseous, showing signs of a concussion, and Henry Davis came in for him.
Rodríguez hasn't played for the Pirates since April 14 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. He suffered a right index finger laceration after pitcher Paul Skenes threw a curveball that bouncd up and hit him in his throwing hand.
He would leave that game and receive stitches in his finger. Davis took over as catcher and has served as Skenes' main catcher for seven consecutive starts.
Rodríguez would go on the 10-day Injured List on April 15 and then eventually started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.
He played in eight games with Indianapolis, slashing .154/.241/.385 for an OPS of .626, with four hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs for four RBIs and three walks to five strikeouts.
Rodríguez made nine starts at first base, as Pirates starting first baseman Spencer Horwitz dealt with injury, and also made five starts at catcher, serving as the backup to Bart.
He slashed .178/.260/.244 for an OPS of .504 in 15 games for the Pirates before his injury, with eight hits in 45 at-bats, three doubles, two RBIs and five walks to 12 strikeouts.
Davis will likely take over the starting duties at catcher, while Rodríguez will back him up. He'll also backup Horwitz at first base.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also expects the Pirates will activate Rodríguez soon and announce the corresponding move as well.
