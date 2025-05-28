Pirates Place Catcher on Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their catchers for the near future after a recent injury.
Joey Bart started at catcher for the Pirates in their latest game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27, where he departed early.
Bart sustained hits to the head after Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. fouled a ball off of his mask and then after a swing of the bat, hit Bart in the back of the head in the bottom of the fourth inning
He went back out for a warmup in the bottom of the fifth inning, but couldn't finish while dealing with nausea and left the game.
The Pirates brought in catcher Henry Davis as his replacement, who had a sensational game. Davis hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and led off the top of the eighth inning with a double, eventually scoring in the 9-6 comeback win.
Pittsburgh announced that they placed Bart on the seven-day concussion injured list. They also ended the rehab assignment of catcher Endy Rodríguez, reinstating him from the 10-day Injured List.
Bart has played in 44 games this season, slashing .240/.347/.308 for an OPS of .655, with 35 hits in 146 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 11 RBIs and 21 walks to 40 strikeouts.
He has also served as the starting catcher for the Pirates, doing so in 36 games. Davis has caught 15 games and Rodríguez has done so in five games.
Bart has struggled in May, slashing .183/.266/.211 for an OPS of .477, with 13 hits in 71 at-bats, two doubles, no triples nor home runs, four RBIs, seven walks to 14 strikeouts.
He suffered an injury vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 11, leaving during the second inning with lower back discomfort. He would eventually return to catcher on April 17 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
Bart came to the Pirates on April 2, 2024, who came in a trade from the San Francisco Giants. He slashed .265/.337/.462 with the Pirates in that season, with 13 home runs for 45 RBIs.
