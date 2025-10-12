Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Meet Famous Comedian
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Priates pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne have enjoyed the offseason, even meeting fellow celebrities along the way.
Skenes and Dunne returned back to their alma mater, LSU, and attended the 20-10 win over South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
While there, the couple met up with comedian Theo Von, with Dunne posting a picture of the three on her Instagram story.
Theo Von, which is his stage name for Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, is a standup comedian and also a podcaster.
He has amassed a massive following on social media, with 8.5 million followers on Instagram, 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million followers on Twitter.
Von is also a Louisiana native, attending LSU for some time and writing for the student newspaper, The Reveille.
Dunne and Skenes both met at LSU, where they both started their journey towards stardom and fame and also started dating.
Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.
The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Dunne also was the first star for the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) movement that allowed student-athletes to profit off themselves for the very first time in 2021, becoming one of the most valuable women college athletes at the time.
Skenes just completed an incredible season for the Pirates in 2025, which truly cemented him as one of, if not the, best pitchers in baseball.
He posted lowest ERA (1.97), ranked tied for the fourth most strikeouts (216), the fourth lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth best K/BB (5.14), seventh best K/9 (10.36) and ninth best BB/9 (2.01).
Skenes is the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth lowest batting average, tied for the second most strikeouts and the fourth most innings pitched, as well as the second best K/BB and both the fifth best K/9 and BB/9.
The two have spent more time together with the conclusion of the season for Skenes. He helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.
Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes has spent time with her there, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates