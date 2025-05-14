Pirates Claim Cardinals Outfielder Off Waivers
The Pittsburgh Pirates have added infielder/outfielder Michael Helman to their roster, claiming him off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. To make room for Helman on the 40-man roster, the Pirates transferred infielder Enmanuel Valdez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.
Helman, who turns 29 next week, brings versatility and depth to Pittsburgh’s lineup, capable of playing multiple positions. Originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Helman made his major league debut in 2024, going 3-for-10 in nine games.
He began the 2025 season with the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate in Memphis but struggled at the plate, hitting just .185 with one home run in 18 games.
Prior to his MLB stint, Helman was a standout in the minors, particularly in 2022 when he posted a .258/.337/.423 slash line with 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A. His best collegiate season came at Texas A&M in 2018, where he hit .369 with six homers and 12 stolen bases.
The move provides the Pirates with a flexible bench option while Valdez continues to recover from injury.
Helman will join a Pirates organization that is searching for another experienced bat to add to their depth chart, as they look to bolster their roster for the remainder of the season. Pittsburgh may assign Helman to Triple-A Indianapolis for further evaluation before determining his role with the big-league club.
