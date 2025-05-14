Pirates' Bubba Chandler Shines in First Start Since Climb to No. 2 Prospect
Just days after being named the second-best prospect in all of baseball, starting pitcher Bubba Chandler delivered another stellar performance for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night against the Louisville Bats. The Pittsburgh Pirates' third-round draft pick in 2021 continued his domination of Triple-A hitters, affirming his status as the best pitching prospect in baseball.
The 22-year-old right-hander, now the top-ranked pitching prospect in MLB Pipeline’s updated rankings, tossed five scoreless innings, striking out eight while allowing four hits and three walks. Chandler threw 86 pitches, 53 of them for strikes.
Though his command wavered at times, Chandler worked through traffic on the basepaths, showcasing his ability to dominate even without his sharpest control. His fastball reached triple digits, touching 100 mph, as he continued to overpower hitters at the highest level of the minors.
Chandler's biggest strikeout of the night may have come in the second inning, when he forced Bats outfielder Jacob Hurtubise to flail at a high fastball with runners on first and second. The critical third out kept the Bats from scoring early in the game, and proved that Chandler can be just as effective working from the stretch.
This outing marked Chandler’s first since his ascent up MLB Pipeline's prospect list, where he now trails only Boston's outfielder prospect Roman Anthony. His rise comes on the heels of a dominant stretch with Indianapolis, where he has consistently baffled opposing lineups with a high-velocity fastball and a growing mix of secondary pitches.
Through his first eight Triple-A starts, the former two-sport standout and Clemson football recruit has been nearly untouchable, posting an impressive 1.00 WHIP and racking up strikeouts (49 in 33 innings pitched) at an impressive rate. His combination of power, movement, and athleticism has fueled speculation about an imminent promotion to Pittsburgh, especially as the Pirates look for a boost to a team languishing at the bottom of the National League Central standings.
With each outing, Chandler strengthens his case for a big-league opportunity. If Tuesday's performance was any indication, his stay in Triple-A may not last much longer.
