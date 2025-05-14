Pirates Falter From Plate in Close Loss to Mets
NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't come through on numerous scoring opportunities, dooming them in a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.
The Pirates lost 4-3 to the Mets on May 12 on walk-off in nine innings, as they drop the series with this defeat. That makes it six out of seven road series they've lost and they fall to 14-29 overall.
This also makes seven straight losses for the Pirates on the road, as they drop to 5-16 away from home and haven't won since April 23 over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium. The Mets improve to 28-15 overall and 17-4 at home.
Mets right fielder Juan Soto hit a one-out single in the bottom of the first inning off of Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller. He then stole second base and after first baseman Pete Alonso struck out, he scored on a double from left fielder Brandon Nimmo for a 1-0 lead.
Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a one-out triple off of Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga in the top of the second inning. Hayes never came home to score, as left fielder Alexander Canario popped out and then first baseman Jared Triolo struck out.
Pittsburgh catcher Henry Davis hit a one-out single in the top of the third inning and then second baseman Adam Fraizer doubled, as he hit a ball of of New York third baseman Mark Vientos, putting runners on third base and second base.
The Pirates again failed to capitalize, as shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa struck out and then right fielder Bryan Reynolds grounded out to Vientos.
Designated hitter Joey Bart led off the top of the fourth inning with a walk and then Hayes singled, moving Bart to third base with no outs.
The Pirates then had Canario, Triolo and center fielder Ji Hwan Bae struck out consecutively, missing a great chance to take the lead after Hayes took second base.
Frazier walked with one out in the top of the fifth inning and moveed to second base on a wild pitch from Senaga, but Kiner-Falefa grounded out and then Reynolds flew out.
Senaga got the first two outs in the top of the sixth innning, but Canario doubled and Triolo singled, ending his night after 102 pitches.
Mets right-handed pitcher Ryan Garrett then walked Bae to load the bases and also Davis, scoring Canario and tying the game up at 1-1. He would get Frazier to ground out to end any further scoring from the Pirates.
Keller had a sensational night and looked like he'd finish the seventh inning with the game tied after getting the first two outs, but allowed a solo home run to Mets second baseman Brent Baty, giving the home team a 2-1 lead.
He finished the night with a season-high eight strikeouts, allowing two earned runs, five hits and one walk over seven innings and 96 pitches.
Canario singled with one out in the top of the eighth inning, but Triolo would strike out and pinch hitter Andrew McCutchen flew out.
Frazier walked and then stole second base and then Kiner-Falefa hit a grounder, which Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor threw way off from Alonso, putting runners on the corners with one out.
Kiner-Falefa stole second base, but Reynolds struck out and Bart grounded out, ensuring another Pirates loss.
The Pirates will look to avoid the sweep against the Mets on May 14. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.
