Pirates Place Infielder On Injured list
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost another player to injury, which is becoming a consistent theme for them in 2025.
The Pirates announced that they placed infielder Enmanuel Valdez on the 10-Day Injured List with left shoulder inflammation.
The Pirates called Valdez up on March 28, following Nick Gonzales suffering an injury on Opening Day.
While Valdez was likely called up as extra depth at second base, he has played primarily at first base, starting there 22 times, while starting just three times at second base, all coming during a road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds, Arpil 11-13.
Valdez has slashed, .209/.294/.363 for an OPS of .657 in 31 games this season, with 19 hits in 91 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBIs and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.
The Pirates will rely on rookie Matt Gorski at first base for the forseeable future, while also using Jared Triolo there at times if needed. Spencer Horwitz, who they traded for this offseason, hasn't played with the Pirates this season and is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona.
Valdez hails from San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic. The Houston Astros signed him as an international free agent on July 2, 2015, and they put him on their Dominican Summer League team.
He spent all his time with the Astros in the minor leagues, making it to Double-A and then Triple-A in 2022.
The Astros traded Valdez along with outfielder Wilyer Abreu to the Boston Red Sox for catcher Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1, 2022.
Valdez spent the rest of 2022 with Triple-A Worcester and the Red Sox placed him on the 40-man roster, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft.
The Red Sox called Valdez up on April 19, 2023 and he recorded two hits in his MLB debut vs. the Minnesota Twins.
Valdez played in 49 games for the Red Sox in 2023, slashing .266/.311/.453 for an OPS of .764, with 37 hits, eight doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, eight walks and five stolen bases.
He then appeared in 76 games for Boston in 2024, as he slashed .214/.270/.363 for an OPS of .633, with 43 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 17 walks.
The Red Sox traded Valdez to the Pirates on Dec. 15 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joey Vogatsky.
