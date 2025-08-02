Pirates Collapse Again in Loss to Rockies
The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the Colorado Rockies by a score of 8-4 on Saturday afternoon at Coors Field. The Pirates led 4-0 going into the sixth inning. Liover Peguero hit three home runs and drove in all five runs for Pittsburgh. Peguero becomes only the fifteenth Pirate to hit three homers in a game, and the first since 2022.
The Pirates surrendered another early lead, ultimately giving up six runs in that fateful sixth frame. This coming after suffering one of their most heartbreaking losses all season the night before, when they lost 17-16 after blowing a 9-0 first inning lead.
Peguero, batting leadoff today, had three home runs for Pittsburgh in only his second Major League start at first base. He now has four home runs in the last three games.
It was starting pitcher Paul Skenes' first career start against the Rockies, and his first at Coors Field; a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark because the ball travels further off the bat at high altitudes. Skenes certainly found out why the ballpark has the reputation that it does, with an up-and-down performance that may perfectly represent the rollercoaster nature of pitching in Denver.
It was also significant because it was a return to the state where Skenes started his college baseball career at Air Force University in Colorado Springs, CO.
Coincidentally, it was Air Force Day at the ballpark, featuring a flyover and a pre-game ceremony for current and former Air Force Academy attendees.
Skenes pitched five innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four earned runs. It looked like Skenes might go deep into the game until the Rockies pounced on him in the sixth inning, their third time around the order. Skenes' loss dropped his record to 6-9 on the season.
A three-run home run off the bat of Jordan Beck in the sixth ended Skenes' streak of seventeen innings without allowing a run. Beck got on base three times today, and was the achilles heel in Skenes' otherwise strong outing.
The Pirates' hot bats picked up right where they left off on Friday night, when they accumulated 16 runs and 18 hits. Peguero launched a leadoff home run to left field to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead.
Skenes struck out five of the first six Rockies hitters that he faced. He struck out the side in order during the second inning. His fastball seemed to have some extra zip at the high altitude, routinely touching 100 mph. Skenes' early solution to the hitter-friendly confines of Coors? Just don't even let the hitters put the ball into play.
Gomber settled in a bit after allowing the leadoff home run. He hung a few breaking balls at the top of the zone for base hits, but did not allow any runs from innings two through four.
Beck provided the Rockies with their first hit of the day in the fourth inning when he drilled a 100 mph fastball to left field. Then, Warming Barnabel hit a line drive to center fielder Oneil Cruz, who missed a diving play by inches. The ball rolled to the wall, giving Barnabel a double and advancing Beck to third with only one out.
Skenes decided to save the run and escape the jam by himself after the shaky defensive play by Cruz. Thairo Estrada chopped a ball back to the mound, with Beck bolting towards home. Skenes ranged to his right to grab the groundball, and fired a sidearm throw to catcher Henry Davis. His battery mate successfully made the tag, keeping the Rockies off the board and leaving Skenes' ERA untarnished. Skenes then struck out Brenton Doyle to end the threat and the inning.
Peguero launched his second home run of the day when Gomber hung another breaking ball at the top of the zone. Peguero continued his strong road trip, as he now has hits in all five games, including three home runs. His homer gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead, with all four runs coming off the bat of Peguero.
Gomber's afternoon was over after finishing out the inning. His final line was five innings pitched, four runs (three earned), five hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Figuring out Liover Peguero was Gomber's only real problem during his appearance, but it cost him twice.
Skenes struck out his seventh and eighth Rockie hitters to start the bottom of the fifth inning. It was exemplary control being displayed by the Pirates phenom, as he left very few hittable pitches for the Colorado lineup. He was on pace to go deep into the game until the sixth inning arrived.
That's when Beck landed his final blow on Skenes, driving a ball barely over the right-field wall for a three-run home run. It narrowed the Pirates' lead to 4-3, and gave the Rockies some much-needed motivation to get to the Pittsburgh bullpen. Bernabel doubled to give the Rockies a runner in scoring position with no outs. Skenes did not record an out in the sixth before being removed by manager Don Kelly for reliever Braxton Ashcraft.
Ashcraft allowed a singled that scored Bernabel, and the game was tied. Skenes was no longer in line for a win, and the Pirates had blown another solid lead.
Catcher Austin Nola then doubled to give the Rockies the lead. They added another run with a fielder's choice groundout to second base. The Rockies now led 6-4 after six innings.
Kiner-Falefa led off the seventh inning with a single, but Juan Mejia struck out the side after that.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Rockies tagged on another insurance run, to give them a 7-4 lead.
There was a rain delay to begin the eighth inning as light showers fell on Coors Field. The delay lasted for a little over one hour.
Pittsburgh went away quietly in the top half of the eighth. Colorado, however, added another insurance run in their half of the frame. Orlando Arcia drilled a sinker over the left-centerfield wall to give the Rockies a 8-4 lead.
Dauri Moreta recorded one out in the eighth, his first Major League appearance since October 1, 2023. Moreta underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2024 season, and is a welcomed addition to the back end of Pittsburgh's bullpen.
Seth Halverson and Dugan Darnell combined to pitch the ninth for the Rockies. Peguero launched another solo shot off Darnell, his third home run of the game. He's only the third Pirate to hit three home runs for the leadoff spot.
Darnell ultimately sealed the deal, giving the Rockies another comeback victory - and the series win.
Pittsburgh will try to salvage the series tomorrow afternoon. Mitch Keller will start for the Pirates, while Bradley Blalock gets the nod for the Rockies. First pitch is expected at 3:10 PM ET.
