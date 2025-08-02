Pirates Didn't Tell All-Star Closer They Traded Him
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates traded one of their longest tenured relief pitchers ahead of the deadline, but didn't provide the best communication with him.
The Pirates traded right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees on July 31, receiving a trio of propsects back in their biggest move at the deadline.
Bednar spoke with the Yankees reporter Meredith Markovits of the YES Network about joining the team and said he found out he got traded from social media and not from the Pirates front office.
"Honestly, I found out on social media, before it broke, but no, it's definitely exciting and it's been really cool to meet all the guys and just ready to compete with them.
Bednar also said that he anticipated getting traded ahead of the deadline and was excited once he saw he was joining the Yankees.
"Yeah, I think with all the noise, you kind of anticipate something, but at the end of the day, I was just trying to control what I can control, but when I got that notification that I was getting traded, it was definitely cool. and looking forward to this opportunity," Bednar said.
Bednar made his first appearance for the Yankees in their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 1, where he gave up two earned runs, including a solo home run, over 1.2 innings pitched in the 13-12 los.
Bednar struggled at the beginning of this season, with a 27.00 ERA in three appearances against the Marlins over the first series of 2025.
This came after he struggled in 2024, blowing seven saves in 30 opportunities and posting a 5.77 ERA, as he lost the closer role at the end of August.
The Pirates sent Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1 and brought him back up on April 19, where he returned and found his best form once again. He has allowed just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar also went a perfect, 17-for-17 on save opportunities and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar hails from the Pittsburgh area, playing for Mars High School in Mars, PA. and then pitched for Lafayette. The Padres selected him in the 35th round, the 1,044 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
He pitched in the Padres minor league system for three years before earning a call-up to the Padres on Sept. 1, 2019. He also pitched for the Padres in the 2020 season with a 7.11 ERA and five strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
Pittsburgh landed Bednar in a three-team trade back on Jan. 19, 2021, sending starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres for left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz, right-handed pitcher Drake Fellows and outfielder Hudson Head and got catcher Endy Rodríguez from the New York Mets
Bednar would star for the Pirates, earning back-to-back All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023. He also led the National League in saves in 2023 with 39. He also pitched for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, finishing with the silver medal.
He earned his 100th save with the Pirates in his final outing at PNC Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 26, as the home fans praised him for his great performance.
Bednar is one of six Pirates pitchers all-time that have at least 100 saves. This includes Roy Face (1953, 1955-68) with the franchise record of 188, Kent Tekulve (1974-85) in second with 158, Mike Williams (1998-2001, 2002-03) in third with 140, Dave Gusti (1970-76) in fourth with 133 and Mark Melancon (2013-16) in fifth with 130.
His final game came against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 28, as he allowed an earned run, but got the save in the 6-5 win.
Bednar finished his time with the Pirates with a 14-21 record in 276 appearances, a 3.01 ERA over 275.1 innings pitched, 335 strikeouts to 94 walks and a 1.44 WHIP.
