Pirates Reliever Makes Long-Awaited Return
The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Indianapolis, marking his return to the majors after a lengthy absence due to Tommy John surgery in 2024.
Moreta, who last pitched in the big leagues in September 2023, will be making his 2025 season debut as he rejoins the Pirates' bullpen. To make room on the 26-man roster, the Pirates optioned right-hander Thomas Harrington to Triple-A following a rough outing against the Colorado Rockies on August 1, where he allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while recording just two outs.
Moreta, 29, was a reliable arm for Pittsburgh in 2023, posting a 3.72 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 58 innings across 55 appearances, including five holds and one save. His performance that season was a significant improvement over his 2022 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, where he recorded a 5.40 ERA but still managed 39 strikeouts in 38.1 innings while earning his first career save. His ability to miss bats (career 10.7 K/9) and limit hard contact (.606 OPS against in 2023) made him a valuable late-inning option before his injury.
Harrington, 24, has been a promising prospect for the Pirates, but his struggles in the majors continued in last night’s game, inflating his 2025 ERA to 15.58 over three appearances. The young right-hander will look to regain form in Indianapolis, where he has also struggled this season, carrying a 5.48 ERA in 19 minor league games this season before his call-up.
The move signals Pittsburgh’s need for bullpen stability as Moreta’s experience and pre-surgery effectiveness could provide a boost down the stretch. His return from elbow ligament reconstruction will be closely monitored, given his past success in high-leverage situations.
Manager Don Kelly may even call on Moreta tonight, given the workload that the bullpen took on in last night's heartbreaking 17-16 loss at Coors Field. The Pirates led 9-0 after the first inning, and carried a 16-12 lead headed into the ninth. Pittsburgh used four relievers after starting pitcher Andrew Heaney exited the game, but they all threw at least 25 pitches.
The Pirates will look to bounce back against the Rockies tonight with ace Paul Skenes on the mound. Austin Gomber will start for Colorado. First pitch at Coors Field is expected at 3:10 pm ET.
