Pirates Blow Massive Lead in Embarrassing Loss to Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their best scoring output of the season, but had their worst pitching performance of the season, as they lost 17-16 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the series opener.
The Pirates started off the game with four singles from first baseman Spencer Horwitz, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, right fielder Bryan Reynolds, which made it 1-0, then second baseman Nick Gonzales, which loaded the baes.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz then took a low curveball from Rockies right-handed starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and sent it 458 feet to center field for a grand slam, putting the Pirates up 5-0.
This marked his 18th home run on the season and his second career grand slam, with his first coming in the 6-1 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 16.
Left fielder Tommy Pham singled afterwards and scored off a two-out single from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, extending the Pirates' lead to 6-0.
Horwitz walked and then McCutchen took a fastball off the lower inside corner from Rockies left-handed relief pitcher Carson Palmquist and put it in the left field seats for a three-run home run, making the Pirates up 9-0 in the top of the first inning.
This marked McCutchen's 11th home run of the season and put him in fifth place in franchise history with 855 RBIs.
The nine runs the Pirates scored in the first inning matched the most they've done so since they scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 9, 2017.
Left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney took the mound for the Pirates, giving up an earned run on an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning, then a three-run home run to Rockies first baseman Warming Bernabel, trimming the deficit to 9-4.
The Pirates loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth inning, as Pham and catcher Joey Bart both walked and Kiner-Falefa singled.
Horwitz grounded out, scoring Pham, then McCutchen singled, scoring Bart and Kiner-Falefa, extending the Pirates lead to 12-4.
Heaney ended his outing after 74 pitches through 3.1 innings pitched and rookie right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington took over in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Harrington struggled massively in his first outing back after almost four months in Triple-A, allowing two earned runs in the fourth inning then four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas, who also returned from Triple-A the same day, got three outs in that inning and then three more in the bottom of the sixth inning, keeping the Pirates ahead.
The Pirates would score three more runs in the top of the fifth inning, as third baseman Jared Triolo hit an RBI-single and Kiner-Falefa scored two runs off a double, keeping the Pirates ahead at 15-10.
Pirates catcher Joey Bart would finish with four walks in five plate appearances, including a bases-loaded hit by pitch in the top of the sixth inning, extending the Pirates' advantage to 16-10.
The Rockies cut back into the lead, as pinch-hitter Yanquiel Fernández hit a two-run home run off of Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez in the bottom of the eighth inning, cutitng the road team's lead to just 16-12.
Colorado added a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, as catcher Hunter Goodman hit a solo home run off of Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana.
Santana then continued to struggle, as he allowed a triple to Bernabel, scoring Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck, who walked prior, making it 16-14.
He then allowed a single to second baseman Thairo Estrada, scoring Bernabel and making it a one-run deficit at 16-15.
Santana then gave up a two-run home run to center fielder Brenton Doyle, as the Rockies made an unbelievable comeback and won 17-16.
Pittsburgh will look to even up the series with Colorado in the next game on Aug. 2. First pitch takes place at 3:10 p.m. (EST).
