Pirates Set Records in Horrendous Loss to Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a big early lead, but eventually lost in historic fashion to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
The Pirates took a 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning over the Rockies, with an RBI-single from right fielder Bryan Reynolds. a grand slam from center fielder Oneil Cruz and a three-run home run from designated hitter Andrew McCutchen.
The nine runs scored matched the most the Pirates had in an inning since they scored 10 runs in the first inning of a 14-3 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 9, 2017, a 14-3 win
Cruz and McCutchen also became the first Pirates duo that hit a home run and scored at least three RBIs each in the same inning since Reynolds and Michael Pérez did so, each hitting a three-run home run in the 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on June 19, 2021.
The Pirates also had 10 hits in the inning, the most since they had 10 hits in the ninth inning of an 18-2 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 6, 1959.
It was the first time the Pirates had seven consecutive batters reach first base safely since they did the same vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 27, 2007, where they won 14-10.
The Pirates also began the game with six straight hits for the first time since Aug. 23, 2016 vs. the Houston Astros in a 7-1 win at home. It was also the first time the Pirates scored five runs without recording an out since an 11-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at home on June 15, 2015.
Pittsburgh would go on and score 16 runs in this game, the most since they beat the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park 16-1 on April 29, 2003.
The Pirates also lost this game, 17-16, blowing leads of 9-0, 15-6 and then 16-12 in the bottom of the ninth inning, serving for one of the worst losses in franchise history.
Pittsburgh made it their first loss scoring at least 16 runs since a 22-16 loss on June 30, 1893 to the Brooklyn Grooms, later known as the Brooklyn Dodgers.
The Pirates also made the Rockies the first team to win a game after giving up nine runs in the first inning, since the Cleveland Indians did so in 2006.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates