Pirates Option Top Pitching Prospect After Disastrous Outing
The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned right-hander Thomas Harrington to Triple-A Indianapolis following a rough outing against the Colorado Rockies on August 2, where he recorded just two outs, surrendering seven hits, six earned runs, and two walks in the Pirates' eventual 17-16 loss.
The demotion marks another downturn for the 24-year-old, who entered the 2025 season as a top-100 pitching prospect, but has struggled to translate his previous minor league dominance to the majors.
Harrington, a first-round pick in 2022, was hailed as a future rotation cornerstone after a stellar 2024 campaign split between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, where he posted a combined 2.61 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 117 innings. His preseason hype was further fueled by a strong spring training, where he nearly cracked the Pirates’ Opening Day roster. However, his brief time in MLB has been marred by command issues and inflated hard-contact rates. In three appearances over 8.2 innings, Harrington has been tagged for a 15.58 ERA, with opponents hitting .452 against him.
The Pirates’ decision to recall Dauri Moreta in Harrington’s place underscores their urgency to stabilize a bullpen that is in need of reinforcements after a long night of work. All four relief pitchers threw at least 25 pitches in last night's game.
Meanwhile, Harrington will return to Indianapolis, where he previously showcased his potential. Just weeks ago, he tossed 6 shutout innings against Gwinnett on July 8, while allowing only two hits.
The Pirates remain optimistic his elite control (1.9 BB/9 in Triple-A) and three-pitch mix will eventually play at the highest level, but his timeline for a return now hinges on regaining confidence against Triple-A hitters.
With Indianapolis leading the International League’s East Division (63-42), Harrington will rejoin a winning environment where he can work on mechanics without the pressure of MLB stakes. His next start is expected to come during the Indians’ upcoming homestand next week at Victory Field
