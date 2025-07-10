Pirates Come Up Short vs. Royals, Suffer Sweep
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates battled back from an early deficit, but still missed out on a victory, losing 4-3 to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
This loss makes it a sweep vs. the Royals, as they lost 9-3 on July 7 and also 4-3 on July 8. This extends the Pirates' losing streak to six games, as they suffered a sweep vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, July 4-6, their second longest losing streak of the season.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled in the top of the first inning. This marked his 2,227th hit of his MLB career, moving him to No. 181 all-time in MLB history and going ahead of Hall of Fame shortstop/third baseman Bill Sewell (1920-32).
Center fielder Oneil Cruz led off the top of the second inning with a double. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes would strikeout looking on a ball that fell way below the zone and then Cruz got caught stealing third base, just his fourth caught stealing attempt in 2025.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter threw a scoreless first inning, but allowed a solo home run to Royals first baseman Salvador Perez off a sinker over the middle of the plate.
Third baseman Jared Triolo led off the top of the third inning with a walk and then left fielder Tommy Pham singled with one out, but both McCutchen and right fielder Bryan Reynolds struck out, ending that scoring opportunity for the Pirates.
Falter allowed a leadoff double to Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia in the top of the fourth inning and rookie right fielder Jac Caglianone hit a two-run home run, hitting a sinker over the plate 466 feet to center field and giving the home team a 3-0 lead.
He finished his outing after just 4.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits, two walks and three earned runs, while posting three strikeouts over 74 pitches.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the top of the fifth inning with no outs, as Pham led off with a single, McCutchen walked and Reynolds singled.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales popped up and Cruz hit a grounder, but scored Pham getting the Pirates on the board, 3-1.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes then came through with a single past Garcia at third base, scoring both McCutchen and Reynolds and tying the game up at 3-3.
Rookie right-handed relief pitcher Braxton Ashcraft took over in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Pirates.
He allowed a leadoff single to Perez in the bottom of the sixth inning, but then forced Caglianone into a grounder, with Perez out at second base.
Ashcraft then got left fielder Nick Loftin to line out, but allowed a double to Royals catcher Freddy Fermin. Kyle Isbel came on as a pinch-hitter, but Ashcraft shut him down with a great curveball.
Pham and Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino both hit two-out doubles in the seventh inning, but neither team came through, keeping it tied.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson began the bottom of the eighth inning for the Pirates and Perez hit a first pitch slider, low and away, 426 feet for a solo home run, giving the Royals a 4-3 lead.
The Pirates are now 38-56 overall and 12-35 on the road. This losing streak comes after they swept both the New York Mets, June 27-29, and the St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2, at PNC Park, making it the first time since 2000, since they won six games in a row and lost six straight games.
The Pirates have a day off and begin the final series of their nine-game road trip, facing off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field from July 11-13.
