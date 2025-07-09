Pirates Take Auburn Star in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just four days until the start of the 2025 MLB Draft and one hard-hitting prospect from the SEC might serve as their best option.
Keith Law of The Athletic released his latest mock draft, his third so far, and has the Pirates taking Auburn catcher/outfielder Ike Irish with the sixth overall pick.
Irish hails from Hudsonville, Mich. about 15 miles southwest of Grand Rapids. He attended St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., about 30-35 miles northwest of Detroit and starred, finishing with a 44-0 record and winning three straight Championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
He also earned 2022 MaxPreps and Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American and Collegiate Baseball, MaxPreps and Perfect Game National Championship named St. Mary's Prep as National Champions.
Irish went on and played for Auburn, starring as a freshman in 2023. He slashed .361/.429/.546 for an OPS of .975, 86 hits, 24 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 50 RBIs and 26 walks to 45 strikeouts. He led his team in hits, doubles and batting average and ranked top 10 in the SEC in each category.
He earned numerous freshman All-American honors, including First Team from Perfect Game/Rawlings and Second Team from NCBWA, D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball and made the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Irish played for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2023, slashing .283/.383/.348 for an OPS of .731, with 26 hits in 92 at-bats, four doubles, one triple, eight RBIs and 13 walks to 13 strikeouts.
He had another strong season as a sophomore in 2024, slashing .319/.403/.627 for an OPS of 1.030 in 47 games, with 59 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 59 RBIs and 23 walks to 29 strikeouts.
Irish led the Tigers with batting average, runs (47), hits and RBIs, tied for the team lead with home runs and second with doubles.
He earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-SEC, ABCA First Team All-Southeast Region, Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and Buster Posey Award Semifinalist.
Irish again played in the Cape Cod League in summer 2024, this time with the Chatham Anglers. He slashed .325/.438/.433 for an OPS of .871 in 34 games, with 39 hits in 120 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 20 walks to 35 strikeouts.
He had his best season in college with Auburn this past season, slashing .364/.469/.710 for an OPS of 1.179, with 78 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 58 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 33 walks to 37 strikeouts.
Irish would earn First Team All-American honors from Baseball America, College Baseball Foundation, Perfect Game, ABCA and D1 Baseball for his play in 2025.
He can play both catcher and right field and after suffering a fractured scapula after being hit by a pitch, he moved from behind the plate to the outfield. This gives him the chance to work at both positions in the minor league and seeing where he works best before making it to the MLB level.
Irish is ranked amongst the top prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft. Law ranks him No. 5, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN and MLB Pipeline both rank him No. 11 and Baseball America ranks him No. 13.
The Pirates last took a catcher in the first round when they selected Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and last took an outfielder in the first round proper with Travis Swaggerty in 2018.
