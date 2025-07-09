Pirates Prospect Duo Falls Out of Top 100
PITTSBURGH — A duo of rising prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates system has fallen from their positions on a list of baseball's most promising talent.
MLB Pipeline re-ranked their top 100 at the beginning of July and both infielder Termarr Johnson and right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington both didn't appear in it.
The Pirates selected Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin Elijah Mayes High School in Atlanta. Johnson chose a $7,219,000 signing bonus with the Pirates over his commitment to Arizona State.
Johnson has moved through the Pirates system, Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Pirates and then the Single-A Bradenton Marauders in 2022 and earning promotions to High-A Greensboro in August 2023 and Double-A Altoona in August 2024.
He has slashed .250/.333/.384 for an OPS of .717 in 75 games with Altoona in 2025, with 69 hits, nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 RBIs and 34 walks to 58 strikeouts.
Johnson has faced pitchers who are all older than him, as he is just 21 years old in his fourth season of professional baseball.
MLB Pipeline ranked him in the low 80s before they dropped him off their top 100 in the re-ranking.
Harrington spent time with the Pirates this season, as they selected his contract on April 1 and made his debut that same day vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Stadium.
He struggled in that outing allowing seven hits, four walks and six earned runs with just two strikeouts over 90 pitches in four innings in the 7-0 loss.
He made his second appearance against the St. Louis Cardinals in his PNC Park debut on April 7, but this time, from the bullpen.
Harrington came in during the sixth inning and had a solid outing, closing out the final four innings in the 8-4 win.
He became the first Pirates pitcher to earn a four-inning save since Jason Christiansen did so in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Expos on July 17, 1998.
The Pirates sent Harrington back down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 10 and he's stayed there since that demotion.
Harrington has started 15 of the 16 games he's pitched in, with a 6-8 record, a 5.47 ERA over 77.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts to 28 walks, a .261 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP at Indianapolis.
MLB Pipeline had Harrington in the 70s range before they took him off of their new rankings.
The Pirates would select Harrington with the No. 36 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, as a competitive balance pick, earning a $2,050,000 million signing bonus.
