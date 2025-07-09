Pirates Release Relief Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher, who played with the team at the MLB level this season, is no longer with the organization.
The Pirates released right-handed relief pitcher Tanner Rainey on July 8, according to his transactions log.
Rainey signed a minor league contract with the Pirates on Dec. 6, 2024 and started the season with Triple-A Indianapolis. He pitched in nine games, posting a 6.00 ERA over 9.0 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts to four walks.
The Pirates selected Rainey's contract on May 3, after they placed shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day Injured List and transferred fellow right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List, making room for Rainey on the 40-man roster.
Rainey struggled in his month with the Pirates, with a 10.57 ERA over 7.2 innings pitched, nine earned runs allowed in 11 appearances, nine strikeouts to six walks and an opposing batting average of .250.
He posted eight scoreless outings, but did allow three runs in the eighth inning to the Atlanta Braves on May 11 at PNC Park, tying the game up at 3-3, and two runs vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23 at home, giving the road team a 3-2 lead.
Rainey had his worst outing in the last game for the Pirates, a 6-4 defeat to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1.
He had a 4-2 lead, but immediately walked Padres designated hitter Xander Bogaerts and then walked shortstop Jose Iglesias after a flyout. He also allowed an RBI-single to Padres pinch-hitter Elíaz Díaz and walked right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr., loading the bases with just one out.
Pirates manager Don Kelly brought in left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who hadn't allowed an inherited run all season. Ferguson then gave up a single, a sacrifice fly, a walk and another single, as the Padres took a two-run lead and won the game.
Rainey finished that day with just 0.1 innings pitched and four earned runs on his scoreline.
The Pirates designated Rainey for assignment on June 2, after they claimed utilityman Ronny Simón off waivers from the Miami Marlins, making room for Simón on the 40-man roster. They also recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas from Indianapolis on June 3, who took over from Rainey.
Pittsburgh outrighted Rainey to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 4, but Rainey elected free agency that same day, before coming back on a minor league contract on June 10.
Rainey made nine appearances for Indianapolis before his release, with no earned runs allowed over eight innings and nine strikeouts to eight walks with a .172 opposing batting average.
The Pirates bullpen currently consists of right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitchers in Génesis Cabrera and Ferguson.
