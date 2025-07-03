Pirates' David Bednar Receives MLB Honor
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar earned plaudits following a recent stretch of impressive outings.
Bednar received National League Reliever of the Month honors for June, after an number of incredible performances for the Pirates.
He made 10 appearances out of the bullpen, with a 2-1 record, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced in June.
Bednar took the loss vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 15, but came in the 10th inning, with a runner already on second base, which is why that run is not earned.
This form is in contrast to his bad start to the 2025 campaign, especially in the opening series vs. the Miami Marlins, as he suffered two losses and had a 27.00 ERA.
These poor performances came after a bad campaign in 2024, where Bednar posted a 3-8 record, a 5.77 ERA in 57.2 innings pitched in 62 games, 23 saves and seven blown saves in 30 opportunities, while also losing his starting job as closer.
The Pirates sent Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1, where he allowed just one hit and no runs with seven strikeouts over five outings.
Bednar came back up on April 19 and has spent the remainder of this season with the Pirates, finding his best form again.
He has made 30 appearances since coming back up to the MLB and has starred, with a 1.88 ERA over 28.2 innings pitched, allowing 21 hits, seven walks, seven runs, six earned runs and a home run, while posting 41 strikeouts and going 12-for-12 in save opportunities.
Bednar starred for the Pirates in 2022 and 2023, earning himself back-to-back All-Star appearances. He led the National League with 39 saves in 42 opportunities in 2023 with a 2.00 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched, and had 19 saves in 23 opportunities in 2022, with a 2.61 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched.
Pittsburgh landed Bednar in a three-team trade back on Jan. 19, 2021. They traded starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres for left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz, right-handed pitcher Drake Fellows and outfielder Hudson Head and got catcher Endy Rodriguez from the New York Mets.
Bednar hails from the Pittsburgh area, playing for Mars High School in Mars, Pa. and then pitched for Lafayette. The Padres selected him in the 35th round, the 1,044 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates