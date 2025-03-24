Pirates Manager Explains Henry Davis Decision
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis won't make the opening day roster, which some see as a disppointment from the former first overall pick.
The Pirates announced that they sent Davis, plus outfielder Billy Cook and infielder Nick Yorke to Triple-A Indianapolis on March 22, just five days ahead of the 2025 season opener.
This gave Endy Rodríguez the win in the backup catcher battle ahead of the March 27 opening day game vs. the Miami Marlins on the road. Joey Bart will start for the Pirates this season.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton spoke to Greg Macafee of DK Pittsburgh Sports about why Davis isn't on the roster and that they can't keep the catchers on the 25-man MLB roster.
"Continue to dominate, continue to make adjustments. He has been a really good Triple-A player," Shelton said. "Unfortunately, right now, we're not going to keep three catchers in the big leagues. There is just not enough room for that to happen. There aren't enough at-bats for that to happen. He needs to go down and continue to do what he has done down there."
Davis struggled last season for the Pirates, slashing .162/.280/.206 in 23 games, before they sent him down to Indianapolis on May 3.
He would play in six games in June and eight games in late August/early September, but Davis hit even worse, .111, finishing with a season batting average of .144.
The Pirates took Davis first overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Louisville and hit well in the minors, before earning his call-up to the MLB on June 18.
He did hit well with Indianapolis in 2024, slashing .307/.401/.555 in 57 games, with 67 hits, 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and 23 walks.
Davis also had some success this season with the Pirates in spring training, slashing .250/.289/.472 for an OPS of .761. He also had hit two home runs, one of only five Pirates players with multiple home runs.
Shelton did hint at Rodríguez playing first base, so if he spends more time at that position, Davis may come back to the MLB, as long as he continues producing at Indianapolis.
