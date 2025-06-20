Series Preview: Andrew McCutchen Eyes Milestone as Pirates Host Rangers
With a no-doubt home run blast to left field in the third inning of Thursday evening's game, Andrew McCutchen etched his name alongside an immortal. The Pittsburgh Pirates' franchise icon collected his 2,214th career hit during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers, matching Joe DiMaggio's total and linking two generations of baseball excellence in one swing.
The milestone creates a fascinating bridge between two eras of baseball that seem miles apart. Though McCutchen and DiMaggio played 75 years apart, their careers resemble each other in some ways.
Both captured Most Valuable Player honors at age 26 while anchoring center field for their respective teams. DiMaggio won his second MVP award in 1941 at age 26, his sixth season in MLB. McCutchen was in his fifth season when he won his MVP award in 2013 at age 26.
Most obviously, they both donned Yankee pinstripes — DiMaggio for his entire Hall of Fame run, McCutchen for the 2018 season. Most tellingly, both men defined an aesthetic: DiMaggio with his effortless "Yankee Clipper" grace, McCutchen through his high-socks swagger and hard-nosed style of play that revived Pittsburgh's baseball pride in the 2010s. For one night at least, the record books reminded us that greatness transcends generations.
McCutchen's Pirates return home to PNC Park on Friday to host the Texas Rangers for a weekend series. The designated hitter will be looking to tally some more hits and surpass DiMaggio on the leaderboard.
The Buccos will try to build off momentum from their extra-innings victory over the Tigers that capped the series. They won 8-4 in the second game of a doubleheader — both games were delayed by rain at one point, making for an extremely long day at the ballpark for Pittsburgh on what should have been their travel day. Fortunately, the flight from Detroit to Pittsburgh is a short one.
The Rangers (36-39) arrive in Pittsburgh carrying the burden of a three game losing streak courtesy of a sweep from the Kansas City Royals. Texas has shown a stark contrast between their pitching and offensive performance so far this season.
Their pitching staff ranks among the best in baseball with a stellar 3.20 ERA (2nd in MLB), keeping them competitive in tight games. Their pitching staff is led by Jacob deGrom (6-2, 2.19 ERA, 80 K), statistically one of the best starting pitchers in MLB history when healthy. The Pirates will be tasked with facing deGrom and his plethora of nasty pitches on Friday night.
However, the Rangers offense has lagged behind, ranking 26th in runs scored (270) and 19th in home runs (76). Additionally, their batters have struck out 585 times (23rd most), highlighting ongoing struggles with consistency at the plate.
Even though the Pirates do not have ace Paul Skenes lined for the series, their solid starting pitching combined with the Rangers ineffective offense should at least keep games close. As has been the case for most of the Pirates' 2025 season, the biggest question will be if they can score enough runs to win a series.
Key Stats
- Powerless Pirates: 53 HR is tied for last in MLB, .336 SLG is last in MLB
- Rangers' Run Prevention: 2nd in team ERA
- The Pirates and Rangers have met a total of 28 times. The Rangers lead the series 17-11.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 25 K)
- TEX: RHP Jacob deGrom (6-2, 2.19 ERA, 80 K)
- Key Battle: deGrom vs Pirates OF Oneil Cruz (1 HR, 3 RBI in six career AB against deGrom)
Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (1-9, 4.08 ERA, 68 K)
- TEX: RHP Kumar Rocker (2-4, 7.31 ERA, 27 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Rangers 1B Jake Burger (2 hits, 3 RBI in two career AB against Keller on Opening Day 2024)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.49 ERA, 50 K)
- TEX: RHP Mark Leiter (4-4, 4.40 ERA, 49 K)
- Key Battle: Falter vs Rangers 3B Josh Jung (1 HR in two career AB against Falter)
Players to Watch
- RP David Bednar: 7 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 11 K, 4 SV in last seven appearances
- OF Andrew McCutchen (PIT): .321 AVG, 3 HR in last seven games
- SP Jacob deGrom (TEX): Has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start since April 11 (3 ER)
- OF Wyatt Langford (TEX): .345 AVG, .424 OBP, 1 HR, 4 RBI in last seven games
