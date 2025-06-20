Pirates' Tommy Pham Gets Tigers Fan Ejected
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham is known for his heated interactions with fans and another one took place in the most recent game.
The Pirates faced off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park for the second game of a doubleheader and the series finale on June 19.
The game went into extra innings, which also included a more than 70-minute rain delay that occurred in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Pham pinch-ran for designated hitter Andrew McCutchen in the top of the 10th inning and came around third base and slid safely at home plate off of a pinch-hit RBI-single from Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch challenged the call, but catcher Jake Rogers just missed the tag on Pham, allowing him to score and give the Pirates the go-ahead run, up 5-4.
The Pirates would add more runs on and Pham went in the on-deck circle to hit with center fielder Oneil Cruz at-bat.
Pham then got into it with fans near home plate, which prompted the umpires, as well as Pirates manager Don Kelly, to get in between Pham and keep him from getting in trouble.
Pham would point out the fans who he had a problem with and the umpires worked with security, who eventually ejected the fans from behind home plate.
Evan Woodberry of ML Media Group reported that an MLB spokesperson said that the umpires and security collaborated for the removal of the fan, who made an inappropriate comment.
Tigers fans responded with boos towards Pham, chanting 'Tommy Sucks', as security escorted the fans out of Comerica Park.
Pham didn't speak with reporters after the game, but Kelly said that, while he didn't see what happened, he was happy the situation resolved peacefully and praised the security.
“I didn’t see it,” Kelly said. “I guess fans were saying something to him, and he didn’t take kindly to it. Security did a great job of de-escalating that situation pretty quick.”
This was one of two interactions that a Pirates player had with fans in the same game, as right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana took a swing at a fan from the bullpen, before coming in and pitching in the bottom of the ninth inning before the rain delay.
Pham has had previous incidents with fans this season, his first with the Pirates.
The first occurred during Spring Training against the New York Yankees on March 5, where he shouted out at a fan, "I bet you got a little [expletive] too."
Pham also showed off an inappropriate hand motion to a fan during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23, after the fan touched him on the back during a play at the left field wall.
Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced that they were suspending Pham for one game and fining him for an undisclosed amount.
Pham appealed that decision, but eventually served the suspension in the series opener vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 12.
He has struggled this season with the Pirates, slashing .194/.278/.219 for an OPS of .497 in 51 games, with 30 hits, four doubles, nine RBIs and 18 walks to 47 strikeouts.
Pham signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Pirates this offseason, with $250,000 in incentives.
