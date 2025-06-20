Pirates Pitcher Suspended After Fight With Fans
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher got himself in trouble with the MLB after a recent fight with fans.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana got into it with a fan near the bullpen in their second game of a doubleheader and the series finale vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He jumped up and took a swing at them, with members of the Pirates coaching staff restraining him.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported that the Tigers said they ejected the fan from the ballpark.
Santana went in and pitched the bottom of the ninth inning vs. the Tigers, but a more than 75 minute rain delay meant that Pirates manager Don Kelly went with right-handed pitcher David Bednar once play resumed.
Michael Hill, MLB's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced that they suspended Santana for four games and an undisclosed fee for his agressive conduct towards the fan.
Santana has appealed the decision, which keeps him available for the game vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20. The discipline will wait until a decision is come to.
He is the second Pirates player that received a suspension for an altercation with a fan. Tommy Pham made a crude, jerking motion to a home fan against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23, who had touched him with his glove.
The MLB announced a one-game suspension for Pham, who appealed, but eventually served it in the series opener vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 12.
Santana has had a great season for the Pirates, with a 1.72 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched and 32 appearances, 25 strikeouts to five walks, an opposing batting average of .191 and a WHIP of 0.83.
The Pirates claimed Santana off of waivers from the New York Yankees on June 11, 2024 and selected his contract on June 13.
Santana had a strong finish to last season, with a 1-1 record in 39 games, a 2.44 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
Pham, who was a pinch-runner for the Pirates in the eventual 8-4 win in extra innings, also got into it with a fan behind home plate which also resulted in another ejection.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates