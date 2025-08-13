Pirates' Don Kelly Gets Ejected vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of their worst losses in 2025 and saw the manager get himself ejected during it.
Left fielder Jack Suwinski struck out to lead off the top of the fifth inning vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, which saw Pirates manager Don Kelly argue with home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz that the pitch wasn't a strike.
Ortiz eventually threw Kelly out, who came out of the dugout and argued with Ortiz, pointing at the plate and arguing that Ortiz didn't know where the line was for the outside. Kelly spent a minute arguing with Ortiz before heading back to the clubhouse.
Pirates bench coach Gene Lamont took over the rest of the game as acting manager, as they lost 14-0 to the Brewers, their largest run-differential defeat in 2025.
Kelly said postgame that he wanted to show support for his players and that he always go to bat for them.
"You know what, just uh, I don't really want to get into too much there," Kelly said postgame. "You know it's one of those things that I obviously didn't agree with the call and some other calls in the game up to that point and it just got to the point, I'm gonna have my guys' backs and you know, that's what we've talked about from the beginning. Gonna have their backs and again, finding ways to battle through it. We need to have that energy, come out and compete and regardless of what happens, calls, anything like that. Find a way to come out and play well."
Kelly was likely frustrated with calls throughout the game, which showed Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta given called strikes on the outside left corner and Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes having his outside pitches called as balls.
This marks the fourth time that Kelly has been ejected as Pirates manager since taking over on May 8, but just the first time in more than two months.
He earned his first ejection in the second game of his tenure vs. the Atlanta Braves on May 10 at PNC Park, arguing with home plate umpire Clint Vondrak on a controversial call that got him thrown out in the top of the sixth inning.
Kelly then received his second ejection less than a week later in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 16, where third base umpire John Libka threw Kelly out, after he argued against what he saw was a missed check-swing call.
His most recent ejection came in the series opener vs. the San Diego Padres on May 30. Pirates catcher Henry Davis worked a full count with the bases loaded and his team down one run and home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez called a third strike on a ball way below the zone. The Pirates would go on and lost that game 3-0.
