Blue Jays Sign Former Pirates Relief Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher is back with a team they previously played for.
The Toronto Blue Jays signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki to a minor league contract on Aug. 25 and then assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 26.
The Pirates designated Borucki for assignment on Aug. 15 and then released him on Aug. 18. He could've re-signed with the Pirates, but chose to go back to Toronto.
Borucki made 35 appearances for the Pirates out of the bullpen in 2025, with a 1-3 record, a 5.28 ERA over 30.2 innings pitches, 27 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .236 opposing batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
He made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates and had a good start to this season, with a 2.55 ERA over 18 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched through May 13, with 15 strikeouts to five walks, a .167 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHP.
Borucki pitched poorly with the Pirates after that, with an 9.00 ERA over his last 17 appearances, with 13 earned runs over 13 innings of work.
The Pirates placed Borucki on the 15-day injured list on June 21 with lower back inflammation and he did rehab assignments with Single-A Bradenton and Triple-A Indianapolis before coming back to the MLB.
Borucki rejoined the Pirates on Aug. 1, after they activated him from the 15-day injured list, which kept him from the team for almost a month and a half.
His first five appearances were scoreless, but he gave up three earned runs in his last outing vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 12 in the 14-0 loss.
He made six appearances in his recent stint with the Pirates, finishing with a 5.40 ERA over 5.0 innings pitched and five strikeouts to one walk.
Borucki joined the Pirates on May 11, 2023, after he elected free agency from the Seattle Mariners and signed with the team.
He finished his time with the Pirates with a 5-3 record in 87 outings and two starts, a 4.17 ERA over 82.0 innings pitched, 73 strikeouts to 20 walks and a 1.05 WHIP.
The Pirates have right-handed pitchers in their bullpen in Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana.
Bourcki joins back up with the Blue Jays, who took him in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Mundelein High School in Mundelein, Ill., persuading him to forgo his commitment to Iowa, with a signing bonus of $426,000.
He spent five seasons in Toronto from 2018-22, initially starting as a rookie, before moving to the bullpen afterwards.
Borucki had an 8-9 record over 75 outings and 19 starts, a 4.47 ERA over 151.0 innings pitched, 123 strikeouts to 47 walks and a 1.42 WHIP.
