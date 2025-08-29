Pirates Starting Pitcher Nearing Major Recovery Milestone
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher has missed all of 2025, but is near a crucial part of his start towards a full injury recover.y
Pirates senior director of sports medicine said that right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones will meet with Dr. Keith Keister next week, where they'll hope he receives clearance for the beginning of a formal throwing program, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Jones underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow, which the Pirates confirmed will keep him out for 10-12 months, around March-May 2026. Meister completed the procedure in Dallas on May 21.
He originally had pain in his elbow during a start in Spring Training, but eventually resumed throwing in late April, before suffering a setback in May that eventually led to the surgery.
While this surgery isn't Tommy John, it's still a long-term injury that will keep Jones out for the at least the first portion of next season.
Jones has done one-handed and two-handed plyometric exercies without any issue and that Tomczyk is "very encourage" by Jones' progression, according to Negron.
Jones pitched for the Pirates during Spring Training, 12 innings over four starts, but experienced elbow discomfort during a bullpen session in late March, which forced him to miss his final Spring Training start.
The Pirates found out the UCL sprain and didn't have Jones throw for up to six weeks. Jones would eventually start throwing back on April 30, but dealt with a setback and chose surgery.
This surgery will keep Jones out the rest of 2025, but he could return at some point in 2026, barring any serious setbacks. The timeline for his surgery is around 10-12 months, with the target comeback around March-May 2026.
Jones ended his 2024 season, his first full campaign in the MLB, with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts, a 1.19 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .232.
He dealt with a right lat strain, that kept him out from early July to late August from pitching for the Pirates.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke back on Aug. 17 on his radio show that he envisions Jones as a part of the starting rotation in 2026 and going forward.
Pittsburgh has a current starting rotatio of right-handers in Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Mike Burrows.
Fellow rookie Braxton Ashcraft has made four recent starts, Johan Oviedo recently returned to the starting rotation after recovering from Tommy John surgery and a lat injury, while Bubba Chandler, the top pitching prospect in baseball, just joined the team in the past week.
The Pirates could also have left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco next year, with Jones coming back, making for one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
