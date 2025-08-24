Pirates Top Prospect Placed on Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their best prospects on the field in the near future.
The Bradenton Marauders placed outfielder Edward Florentino on the seven-day injured list on Aug. 22, according to his transactions log.
Florentino, playing with Single-A Bradenton, left early during his last game on Aug. 21 vs. the Daytona Tortugas, the Single-A affiliiate of the Cincinnati Reds.
He has slashed .272/.393/.528 for an OPS of .921 in 50 games at Bradenton, with 49 hits in 180 at-bats, 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks to 51 strikeouts and 28 stolen bases on 32 attempts.
Florentino earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July. He slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.
Florentino also made the top 100 prospects on Baseball America, as they placed him at 98th overall in their recent re-ranking.
MLB Pipeline doesn't have Florentino in their top 100 prospects, but placed him at fifth overall in the Pirates system after their recent re-ranking.
The 18-year old joined Bradenton on June 21, earning promotion from the Florida Complex League Pirates, and had a great start.
He earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors from June 30 - July 6, slashing .348/.400/.870 for an OPS of 1.270, with eight hits in 23 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, two walks to five strikeouts and three stolen bases.
Florentino has impressed scouts with his 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame, that brings great power and quick speed, both of which he has shown this season.
The Pirates signed Florentino for $395,000 on Jan. 15, 2024 and he spent the 2024 season with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold team. He slashed .260/.432/.459 for an OPS of .891, with 38 hits in 146 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 38 walks to 36 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on 10 attempts.
Florentino earned DSL Mid-Season All-Star honors for his play, slashing .280;/450/.540 for an OPS of .990 at that point in the 2024 campaign.
He started 2025 with the FCL Pirates, where he slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games, 33 hit in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
Florentino earned his first player of the week honors with at the FCL for June 9-15, with a slash line of .471/.474/.882 for an OPS of 1.356 in five games, eight hits in 17 at-bats, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs and one walk to five strikeouts.
Pirates fans will hope that Florentino returns soon and gets a chance to help Bradenton towards the end of their season.
