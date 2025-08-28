Pirates Waste Braxton Ashcraft Start in Defeat to Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a great showing from rookie right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, but the offense and bullpen faltered in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series finale at Busch Stadium.
The Pirates and Cardinals split the series, as the Cardinals won the series opener, 7-6 on a walk-off, while the Pirates won the second game, 8-3 on Aug. 26, and the third game, 2-1 on Aug. 27.
Pittsburgh finished with an 8-6 record in 2025 over St. Louis, with their last above .500 winning percentage vs. their divisional foe coming in 2023 at 9-4 overall.
The Pirates drop to 59-76 overall and 20-46 on the road, while the Cardinals improve to 66-69 overall and 37-32 at home.
Left fielder Tommy Pham, who drove in two runs in the win the day prior, gave the Pirates their only offense of the day, hitting a solo home run off of right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas, putting the road team up 1-0.
That marked the eighth home run of the season for Pham, sending it 440 feet, and his first since Aug. 22 in a 9-0 win in the series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
The Pirates put two runners on after the home run, with Mikolas hitting designed hitter Bryan Reynolds with a pitch and Nick Gonzales doubling, giving them a great scoring opportunity.
They ended up not adding onto their lead, as center fielder Oneil Cruz popped out and catcher Joey Bart flew out to end that half of the inning.
Right fielder Jack Suwinski hit a leadoff single in the top of the second inning, shortstop Liover Peguero walked and third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa laid down a sacrifice bunt, putting two runners in scoring position with one out.
The Pirates, again, missed an opportunity to extend their lead, as first baseman Spencer Horwitz grounded out and Pham struck out.
Ashcraft threw two scoreless innings and then gave up a single to center fielder Lars Nootbaar, then a double to designated hitter Iván Herrera. Nootbaar came across and scored, as the Cardinals tied it up at 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning, but Herrera got thrown out at third base.
Cruz walked with one out in the top of the sixth inning, made it to second base on a ground out from Bart and then to third base on a passed ball, but Suwinski struck out, keeping the Pirates and Cardinals level.
Ashcraft gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth inning, but then got two outs, before Pirates manager Don Kelly ended his outing.
He threw 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run, while posting five strikeouts over 73 pitches. His innings pitched and pitches thrown serve as new career-highs.
Right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez came in for Ashcraft and then hit Cardinals first baseman Wilson Contreras, before getting third baseman Nolan Gorman to line out and end the inning.
Ramírez started the bottom of the seventh inning by walking shortstop Masyn Winn, allowed a double to second baseman Thomas Saggese and then giving up a two-run home run to right fielder Jordan Walker, as the Cardinals took a 4-1 lead over the Pirates.
Right-handed relief pitchers in Dauri Moreta, who got the last outs of the seventh inning, and Colin Holderman, who threw a scoreless eighth inning, finished the game for the Pirates.
Cruz was the only Pirates batter that got back in scoring position after getting hit by a pitch and stealing second base in the top of the eighth inning, but got stranded after a ground out from Bart.
The Pirates head out for a weekend series vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Aug. 29-31, that will wrap up their road trip.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates