Pirates Unveil Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes returns to the mound for his team, but takes on a new opponent.
Skenes will start the series opener vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 29, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m., taking on left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle, who is making his MLB debut.
He excelled in his latest outing in the series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 24. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, while posting seven strikeouts over 101 pitches in the 4-0 win.
That marked the first time that Skenes threw at least 100 pitches since the second game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19. It also marked the first time he threw at least seven innings since he went 7.2 innings in the series finale vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 8.
It also dropped his career ERA to 2.02 over 50 starts, the second lowest in MLB history since 1920, with only Vida Blue, who had a 2.01 ERA with the Oakland Athletics (1969-71), possessing a lower ERA in that time frame.
Skenes hasn't ever taken on the Red Sox, with this his first outing against them. That leaves just the Baltimore Orioles as the only American League East team he hasn't pitched against, doing so vs. the Tampa Bay Rays twice, the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park on Aug. 18 and the New York Yankees back on Sept. 28, 2024 at Yankees Stadium.
He has had a sensational season for the Pirates, despite an 8-9 record over 27 starts. He has a 2.07 ERA over 161.0 innings pitched, 181 strikeouts to 37 walks, a .195 opposing batting average and a 0.94 WHIP, along with a 10.12 K/9, 2.07 BB/9 and a 4.89 K/BB.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including the lowest ERA, third lowest opposing batting average, fourth lowest WHIP, sixth most strikeouts and eighth most innings pitched, plus the ninth best K/9 and K/BB, plus the 11th best BB/9.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo takes the mound for the Pirates in the second game of the series on Aug. 30 vs. the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.
His only prior start vs. the Red Sox came at Fenway Park on April 3, 2023, where he gave up three home runs and four earned runs in a no-decision, which the Pirates won 7-6.
Oviedo threw four innings in his last start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25. He allowed three hits, a walk and an earned run, while posting five strikeouts over 53 pitches in a no-decision.
This marked his third start of the season, as he threw five innings, striking out six and allowing a leadoff home run in the 2-1 win over the Blue Jays in the series finale on Aug. 20.
He also only threw one inning in the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 4 at PNC Park, giving up two runs and posting three strikeouts, before the Pirates sent Oviedo back down to Triple-A Indianapolis for two starts.
Oviedo missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed time earlier this season with a lat injury.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will close it out for the Pirates in the series finale vs. the Red Sox on Aug. 31. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
This marks the fourth start for Keller against the Red Sox in his career, making this the fourth straight season facing them. He struggled at home in both 2022 and 2024, allowing four earned runs each time in defeats, but dominated at Fenway Park on April 5, 2023, allowing one run over seven innings and posting seven strikeouts over 107 pitches in the win.
Keller threw six innings vs. the Cardinals on Aug. 26, giving up three hits, two hit batters, one walk, three earned runs and one home run, while posting a season-high nine strikeouts in the 8-3 win.
It marked the 16th quality start in 2025 for Keller, tied for the 10th most in the MLB, and matched his most strikeouts in a game since he also had nine strikeouts vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Aug. 20, 2024.
Keller hasn't had the greatest outings in August, with a 2-2 record in five starts, a 7.88 ERA over 24.0 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .316 opposing batting average and a 1.71 WHIP.
He has a 6-12 record over 27 starts in 2025, a 4.35 ERA over 151.0 innings pitched, 125 strikeouts to 43 walks, a .255 opposing batting average and a 1.28 WHIP.
